Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 18th February 2022 to 25th February 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of February 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,143 patent applications have been published in the 8th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,143 applications published in the journal, 432 applications account for early publications while 711 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 729 applications have been granted last week as compared to 665 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 9.62%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 57 141 147.37% increase
Mumbai 85 84 1.18% decrease
Chennai 132 205 55.3% increase
Kolkata 27 2 92.59% decrease
Total 301 432 43.52% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 433 307 29.1% decrease
Mumbai 187 159 14.97% decrease
Chennai 105 233121.9% increase
Kolkata 62 12 80.65% decrease
Total 787 711 9.66% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,088
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,143
Percentage difference: 5.06% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,447 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi
605
Mumbai 231
Chennai 493
Kolkata 118
Total 1,447

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 236 261 10.59% increase
Mumbai 91 115 26.37% increase
Chennai 264 270 2.27% increase
Kolkata 74 83 12.16% increase
Total 665 729 9.62% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,143 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 200 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 25 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 35 applications from Pune, 30 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 18th February 2022 to 25th February 2022
Delhi 254 25
Mumbai 261 31
Pune 254 35
Bangalore 239 30
Chennai 406 53
Hyderabad 263 24
Kolkata 115 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 3,156
Total ordinary publications 6,528
Total applications published 9,684
Total grants in Delhi 1,828
Total grants in Mumbai 704
Total grants in Chennai 1,853
Total grants in Kolkata 616
Total Grants 5,001
Total applications examined 10,046

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 309 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 2,447 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 305
  • Total designs registered this Week: 309
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 2,447

