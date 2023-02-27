1 day ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 17th February 2023 to 24th February 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on February 24, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 8th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,068 patent applications, with 416 of these being early publications and 652 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have increased by 8.76% to 931 applications.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi12451-58.87%
Mumbai7262-13.88%
Chennai360284-21.11%
Kolkata2719-29.62%
Total583416-28.64%

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi23930226.35%
Mumbai237147-37.97%
Chennai209191-8.61%
Kolkata512140.00%
Total690652-5.50%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,273
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,068
Percentage difference: 16.10 % decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1,026 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi340
Mumbai212
Chennai343
Kolkata131
Total1,026

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi35539310.70%
Mumbai150135-10.00%
Chennai25029216.80%
Kolkata1011119.90%
Total8569318.76%

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,068 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 0 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 91 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 98 applications from Bangalore, 49 applications from Chennai, 34 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata

List of Cities1st of January 2023 till 24th February 202317th February 2023 till 24th February 2023
Delhi20691
Mumbai28424
Pune21127
Bangalore63998
Chennai45849
Hyderabad20734
Kolkata404

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 24th February 2023)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications4,454
Total ordinary publications5,733
Total applications published10,187
Total grants in Delhi2,795
Total grants in Mumbai1,159
Total grants in Chennai2,205
Total grants in Kolkata814
Total Grants6,973
Total applications examined7,704

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 473 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 6,838.
• Total designs registered in the last Week: 374
• Total designs registered this Week: 473
• Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 6,838.

