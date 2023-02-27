Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 17th February 2023 to 24th February 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on February 24, 2023.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
The 8th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,068 patent applications, with 416 of these being early publications and 652 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have increased by 8.76% to 931 applications.
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|124
|51
|-58.87%
|Mumbai
|72
|62
|-13.88%
|Chennai
|360
|284
|-21.11%
|Kolkata
|27
|19
|-29.62%
|Total
|583
|416
|-28.64%
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|239
|302
|26.35%
|Mumbai
|237
|147
|-37.97%
|Chennai
|209
|191
|-8.61%
|Kolkata
|5
|12
|140.00%
|Total
|690
|652
|-5.50%
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,273
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,068
Percentage difference: 16.10 % decrease
First Examination Report (FER) Statistics
A total of 1,026 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|340
|Mumbai
|212
|Chennai
|343
|Kolkata
|131
|Total
|1,026
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|355
|393
|10.70%
|Mumbai
|150
|135
|-10.00%
|Chennai
|250
|292
|16.80%
|Kolkata
|101
|111
|9.90%
|Total
|856
|931
|8.76%
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,068 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 0 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 91 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 98 applications from Bangalore, 49 applications from Chennai, 34 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata
|List of Cities
|1st of January 2023 till 24th February 2023
|17th February 2023 till 24th February 2023
|Delhi
|206
|91
|Mumbai
|284
|24
|Pune
|211
|27
|Bangalore
|639
|98
|Chennai
|458
|49
|Hyderabad
|207
|34
|Kolkata
|40
|4
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 24th February 2023)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|4,454
|Total ordinary publications
|5,733
|Total applications published
|10,187
|Total grants in Delhi
|2,795
|Total grants in Mumbai
|1,159
|Total grants in Chennai
|2,205
|Total grants in Kolkata
|814
|Total Grants
|6,973
|Total applications examined
|7,704