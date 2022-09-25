1 day ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 16th September 2022 to 23rd September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 23rd of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1601 patent applications have been published in the 38th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1601 applications published in the journal, 437 applications account for early publications while 1164 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 620 applications have been granted this week as compared to 598 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 3.67%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi12410515.32% decrease
Mumbai926826.08% decrease
Chennai38021742.89% decrease
Kolkata4747_
Total64343732.03% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi4944489.31% decrease
Mumbai3123295.44% increase
Chennai59834841.08% decrease
Kolkata333918.99% decrease
Total1437116423.02% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):2080
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1601
Percentage difference: 23.02% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1170 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi492
Mumbai223
Chennai374
Kolkata81
Total1170

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi23927715.89% increase
Mumbai1059212.38% decrease
Chennai1951931.02% decrease
Kolkata59581.69% decrease
Total5986203.67% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1601 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 372 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 119 applications from Delhi, 46 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 44 applications from Bangalore, 63 applications from Chennai, 48 applications from Hyderabad and 25 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 23rd September 202216th September 2022 to 23rd September 2022
Delhi986119
Mumbai137446
Pune94427
Bangalore158944
Chennai177563
Hyderabad96648
Kolkata35425

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 23rd September 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications16,676
Total ordinary publications36,699
Total applications published53,375
Total grants in Delhi8,200
Total grants in Mumbai3,539
Total grants in Chennai8,017
Total grants in Kolkata2,814
Total Grants22,570
Total applications examined47,977

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9910 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 100
● Total designs registered this Week: 200
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  9910
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness.

Disclaimer

Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.

