Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 16th September 2022 to 23rd September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 23rd of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1601 patent applications have been published in the 38th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1601 applications published in the journal, 437 applications account for early publications while 1164 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 620 applications have been granted this week as compared to 598 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 3.67%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 124 105 15.32% decrease Mumbai 92 68 26.08% decrease Chennai 380 217 42.89% decrease Kolkata 47 47 _ Total 643 437 32.03% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 494 448 9.31% decrease Mumbai 312 329 5.44% increase Chennai 598 348 41.08% decrease Kolkata 33 39 18.99% decrease Total 1437 1164 23.02% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):2080

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1601

Percentage difference: 23.02% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1170 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 492 Mumbai 223 Chennai 374 Kolkata 81 Total 1170

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 239 277 15.89% increase Mumbai 105 92 12.38% decrease Chennai 195 193 1.02% decrease Kolkata 59 58 1.69% decrease Total 598 620 3.67% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1601 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 372 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 119 applications from Delhi, 46 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 44 applications from Bangalore, 63 applications from Chennai, 48 applications from Hyderabad and 25 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 23rd September 2022 16th September 2022 to 23rd September 2022 Delhi 986 119 Mumbai 1374 46 Pune 944 27 Bangalore 1589 44 Chennai 1775 63 Hyderabad 966 48 Kolkata 354 25

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 23rd September 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 16,676 Total ordinary publications 36,699 Total applications published 53,375 Total grants in Delhi 8,200 Total grants in Mumbai 3,539 Total grants in Chennai 8,017 Total grants in Kolkata 2,814 Total Grants 22,570 Total applications examined 47,977

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9910 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 100 ● Total designs registered this Week: 200 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 9910 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

