Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 14th October 2022 to 21st October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 21st of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1308 patent applications have been published in the 42nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 449 applications published in the journal, applications account for early publications while 859 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 429 applications have been granted this week as compared to 572 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 25.00%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi12817536.71% increase
Mumbai1306351.53% decrease
Chennai33715753.41% decrease
Kolkata3541700.00% increase
Total59844924.91% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi61632846.75% decrease
Mumbai25916735.52% decrease
Chennai308351
13.96% increase
Kolkata521375.00% decrease
Total123585930.44% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1833
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1308
Percentage difference: 28.64% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 866 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi311
Mumbai165
Chennai334
Kolkata56
Total866

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi24417030.32% decrease
Mumbai1116045.94% decrease
Chennai1671613.59% decrease
Kolkata503824.00% decrease
Total57242925.00% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1308 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 180 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –33 applications from Delhi, 32 applications from Mumbai, 12 applications from Pune, 37 applications from Bangalore, 35 applications from Chennai, 21 applications from Hyderabad and 10 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 21st October 202214th October 2022 to 21st October 2022
Delhi121333
Mumbai152932
Pune105912
Bangalore194037
Chennai204935
Hyderabad106221
Kolkata38110

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 21st October 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications18,609
Total ordinary publications40,534
Total applications published59,143
Total grants in Delhi9,080
Total grants in Mumbai3,908
Total grants in Chennai8,729
Total grants in Kolkata3,061
Total Grants24,778
Total applications examined51,562

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,673 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 201
● Total designs registered this Week: 200
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  10,673
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

