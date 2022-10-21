Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 14th October 2022 to 21st October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 21st of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1308 patent applications have been published in the 42nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 449 applications published in the journal, applications account for early publications while 859 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 429 applications have been granted this week as compared to 572 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 25.00%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 128 175 36.71% increase Mumbai 130 63 51.53% decrease Chennai 337 157 53.41% decrease Kolkata 3 54 1700.00% increase Total 598 449 24.91% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 616 328 46.75% decrease Mumbai 259 167 35.52% decrease Chennai 308 351

13.96% increase Kolkata 52 13 75.00% decrease Total 1235 859 30.44% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1833

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1308

Percentage difference: 28.64% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 866 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 311 Mumbai 165 Chennai 334 Kolkata 56 Total 866

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 244 170 30.32% decrease Mumbai 111 60 45.94% decrease Chennai 167 161 3.59% decrease Kolkata 50 38 24.00% decrease Total 572 429 25.00% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1308 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 180 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –33 applications from Delhi, 32 applications from Mumbai, 12 applications from Pune, 37 applications from Bangalore, 35 applications from Chennai, 21 applications from Hyderabad and 10 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 21st October 2022 14th October 2022 to 21st October 2022 Delhi 1213 33 Mumbai 1529 32 Pune 1059 12 Bangalore 1940 37 Chennai 2049 35 Hyderabad 1062 21 Kolkata 381 10

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 21st October 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 18,609 Total ordinary publications 40,534 Total applications published 59,143 Total grants in Delhi 9,080 Total grants in Mumbai 3,908 Total grants in Chennai 8,729 Total grants in Kolkata 3,061 Total Grants 24,778 Total applications examined 51,562

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,673 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 201 ● Total designs registered this Week: 200 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 10,673 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

