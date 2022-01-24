Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 14th January 2022 to 21st January 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 21st of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,144 patent applications have been published in the 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,144 applications published in the journal, 358 applications account for early publications while 786 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 443 applications have been granted last week as compared to 482 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 8.09%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 87 112 28.74% increase
Mumbai 68 66 2.94% decrease
Chennai 107 142 32.71% increase
Kolkata 4 38 850% increase
Total 266 358 34.59% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 667 587 11.99% decrease
Mumbai 125 128 2.4% increase
Chennai 65 59 9.23% decrease
Kolkata 85 12 85.88% decrease
Total 942 786 16.56% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,208
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,144
Percentage difference: 5.3% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,016 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 347
Mumbai 175
Chennai 414
Kolkata 80
Total 1,016

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 224 172 23.21% decrease
Mumbai 60 66 10% increase
Chennai 149 160 7.38% increase
Kolkata 49 45 8.16% decrease
Total 482 443 8.09% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,144 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 194 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 25 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 58 applications from Chennai, 19 applications from Hyderabad and 17 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date14th January 2022 to 21st January 2022
Delhi 95 25
Mumbai 109 34
Pune 109 26
Bangalore 78 15
Chennai 131 58
Hyderabad 66 19
Kolkata 41 17

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 1,011
Total ordinary publications 2,386
Total applications published 3,397
Total grants in Delhi 613
Total grants in Mumbai 209
Total grants in Chennai 576
Total grants in Kolkata 192
Total Grants 1,590
Total applications examined 3,413

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 912 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 314
  • Total designs registered this Week: 303
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 912

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

