Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 14th January 2022 to 21st January 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 21st of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,144 patent applications have been published in the 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,144 applications published in the journal, 358 applications account for early publications while 786 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 443 applications have been granted last week as compared to 482 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 8.09%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 87 112 28.74% increase Mumbai 68 66 2.94% decrease Chennai 107 142 32.71% increase Kolkata 4 38 850% increase Total 266 358 34.59% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 667 587 11.99% decrease Mumbai 125 128 2.4% increase Chennai 65 59 9.23% decrease Kolkata 85 12 85.88% decrease Total 942 786 16.56% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,208

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,144

Percentage difference: 5.3% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,016 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 347 Mumbai 175 Chennai 414 Kolkata 80 Total 1,016

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 224 172 23.21% decrease Mumbai 60 66 10% increase Chennai 149 160 7.38% increase Kolkata 49 45 8.16% decrease Total 482 443 8.09% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,144 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 194 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 25 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 58 applications from Chennai, 19 applications from Hyderabad and 17 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 14th January 2022 to 21st January 2022 Delhi 95 25 Mumbai 109 34 Pune 109 26 Bangalore 78 15 Chennai 131 58 Hyderabad 66 19 Kolkata 41 17

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 1,011 Total ordinary publications 2,386 Total applications published 3,397 Total grants in Delhi 613 Total grants in Mumbai 209 Total grants in Chennai 576 Total grants in Kolkata 192 Total Grants 1,590 Total applications examined 3,413

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 912 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 314

Total designs registered this Week: 303

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 912