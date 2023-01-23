3 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 13th January 2023 to 20th January 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on January 20, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,100 patent applications, with 533 of these being early publications and 567 classified as ordinary publications.

Compared to the preceding week, this week‘s total grants have decreased by 10.69% to 818 applications. applications published in the journal, 689 applications account for early publications while 435 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period.

A total of 916 applications have been granted this week as compared to 980 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 6.53%.

Early Publications
CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi232148-36.20%
Mumbai12120871.90%
Chennai311152-51.12%
Kolkata2525_
Total689533-22.64%
Ordinary Publications
CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1211-8.33%
Mumbai227217-4.40%
Chennai18325036.61%
Kolkata1389584.62%
Total43556730.34%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,124
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,100
Percentage difference: 2.13% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1,028 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi385
Mumbai184
Chennai388
Kolkata71
Total1,028
Publications under Grant
CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi387330-14.72%
Mumbai156151-3.20%
Chennai291222-23.71%
Kolkata8211540.24%
Total916818-10.69%
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,100 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 192 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 36 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 57 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2023 till 20th January 202313th of January 2023 till 20th January 2023
Delhi3410
Mumbai10436
Pune6620
Bangalore36157
Chennai16753
Hyderabad7615
Kolkata41
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 20th January 2023)
ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications2,040
Total ordinary publications2,209
Total applications published4,249
Total grants in Delhi1,101
Total grants in Mumbai468
Total grants in Chennai829
Total grants in Kolkata316
Total Grants2,714
Total applications examined2,891
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 1,194 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 3,732.

Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,408
Total designs registered this Week: 1,194
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 to date: 3,732.

