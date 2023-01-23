Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 13th January 2023 to 20th January 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on January 20, 2023.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
The 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,100 patent applications, with 533 of these being early publications and 567 classified as ordinary publications.
Compared to the preceding week, this week‘s total grants have decreased by 10.69% to 818 applications. applications published in the journal, 689 applications account for early publications while 435 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period.
A total of 916 applications have been granted this week as compared to 980 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 6.53%.
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|232
|148
|-36.20%
|Mumbai
|121
|208
|71.90%
|Chennai
|311
|152
|-51.12%
|Kolkata
|25
|25
|_
|Total
|689
|533
|-22.64%
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|12
|11
|-8.33%
|Mumbai
|227
|217
|-4.40%
|Chennai
|183
|250
|36.61%
|Kolkata
|13
|89
|584.62%
|Total
|435
|567
|30.34%
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,124
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,100
Percentage difference: 2.13% decrease
First Examination Report (FER) Statistics
A total of 1,028 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|385
|Mumbai
|184
|Chennai
|388
|Kolkata
|71
|Total
|1,028
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|387
|330
|-14.72%
|Mumbai
|156
|151
|-3.20%
|Chennai
|291
|222
|-23.71%
|Kolkata
|82
|115
|40.24%
|Total
|916
|818
|-10.69%
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,100 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 192 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 36 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 57 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January 2023 till 20th January 2023
|13th of January 2023 till 20th January 2023
|Delhi
|34
|10
|Mumbai
|104
|36
|Pune
|66
|20
|Bangalore
|361
|57
|Chennai
|167
|53
|Hyderabad
|76
|15
|Kolkata
|4
|1
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 20th January 2023)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|2,040
|Total ordinary publications
|2,209
|Total applications published
|4,249
|Total grants in Delhi
|1,101
|Total grants in Mumbai
|468
|Total grants in Chennai
|829
|Total grants in Kolkata
|316
|Total Grants
|2,714
|Total applications examined
|2,891
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
The design office has registered 1,194 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 3,732.
Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,408
Total designs registered this Week: 1,194
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 to date: 3,732.