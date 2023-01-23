Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 13th January 2023 to 20th January 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on January 20, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,100 patent applications, with 533 of these being early publications and 567 classified as ordinary publications.

Compared to the preceding week, this week‘s total grants have decreased by 10.69% to 818 applications. applications published in the journal, 689 applications account for early publications while 435 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period.

A total of 916 applications have been granted this week as compared to 980 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 6.53%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 232 148 -36.20% Mumbai 121 208 71.90% Chennai 311 152 -51.12% Kolkata 25 25 _ Total 689 533 -22.64%

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 12 11 -8.33% Mumbai 227 217 -4.40% Chennai 183 250 36.61% Kolkata 13 89 584.62% Total 435 567 30.34%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,124

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,100

Percentage difference: 2.13% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1,028 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 385 Mumbai 184 Chennai 388 Kolkata 71 Total 1,028

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 387 330 -14.72% Mumbai 156 151 -3.20% Chennai 291 222 -23.71% Kolkata 82 115 40.24% Total 916 818 -10.69%

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,100 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 192 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 36 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 57 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2023 till 20th January 2023 13th of January 2023 till 20th January 2023 Delhi 34 10 Mumbai 104 36 Pune 66 20 Bangalore 361 57 Chennai 167 53 Hyderabad 76 15 Kolkata 4 1

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 20th January 2023)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 2,040 Total ordinary publications 2,209 Total applications published 4,249 Total grants in Delhi 1,101 Total grants in Mumbai 468 Total grants in Chennai 829 Total grants in Kolkata 316 Total Grants 2,714 Total applications examined 2,891

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 1,194 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 3,732.

Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,408

Total designs registered this Week: 1,194

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 to date: 3,732.