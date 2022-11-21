2 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 11th November 2022 to 18th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 18th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1236 patent applications have been published in the 46th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1236 applications published in the journal, 606 applications account for early publications while 630 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 554 applications have been granted this week as compared to 249 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a increase of about 122.49%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi47182287.23% increase
Mumbai1178229.91% decrease
Chennai76307303.95% increase
Kolkata193584.21% increase
Total259606133.98% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi77317311.69% increase
Mumbai83166100.0% increase
Chennai2038259.60% decrease
Kolkata765828.57% increase
Total37063070.27% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 629
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1236
Percentage difference: 96.502% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 600 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi246
Mumbai135
Chennai189
Kolkata30
Total600

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi99220122.22% increase
Mumbai42100138.1% increase
Chennai8515481.17% increase
Kolkata2380247.83% increase
Total249554122.49% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1236 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 263 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –26 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 35 applications from Pune, 42 applications from Bangalore, 68 applications from Chennai, 32 applications from Hyderabad and 32 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 18th November 202211th November 2022 to 18th November 2022
Delhi130726
Mumbai163928
Pune115835
Bangalore209042
Chennai224268
Hyderabad114632
Kolkata43432

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 18th November 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications20,074
Total ordinary publications43,232
Total applications published63,306
Total grants in Delhi9,893
Total grants in Mumbai4,268
Total grants in Chennai9,515
Total grants in Kolkata3,320
Total Grants26,996
Total applications examined55,123

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 230 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 11,633 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 262
● Total designs registered this Week: 230
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  11,633
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

