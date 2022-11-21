Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 11th November 2022 to 18th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 18th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1236 patent applications have been published in the 46th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1236 applications published in the journal, 606 applications account for early publications while 630 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 554 applications have been granted this week as compared to 249 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a increase of about 122.49%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 47 182 287.23% increase Mumbai 117 82 29.91% decrease Chennai 76 307 303.95% increase Kolkata 19 35 84.21% increase Total 259 606 133.98% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 77 317 311.69% increase Mumbai 83 166 100.0% increase Chennai 203 82 59.60% decrease Kolkata 7 65 828.57% increase Total 370 630 70.27% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 629

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1236

Percentage difference: 96.502% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 600 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 246 Mumbai 135 Chennai 189 Kolkata 30 Total 600

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 99 220 122.22% increase Mumbai 42 100 138.1% increase Chennai 85 154 81.17% increase Kolkata 23 80 247.83% increase Total 249 554 122.49% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1236 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 263 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –26 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 35 applications from Pune, 42 applications from Bangalore, 68 applications from Chennai, 32 applications from Hyderabad and 32 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 18th November 2022 11th November 2022 to 18th November 2022 Delhi 1307 26 Mumbai 1639 28 Pune 1158 35 Bangalore 2090 42 Chennai 2242 68 Hyderabad 1146 32 Kolkata 434 32

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 18th November 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 20,074 Total ordinary publications 43,232 Total applications published 63,306 Total grants in Delhi 9,893 Total grants in Mumbai 4,268 Total grants in Chennai 9,515 Total grants in Kolkata 3,320 Total Grants 26,996 Total applications examined 55,123

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 230 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 11,633 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 262 ● Total designs registered this Week: 230 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 11,633 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

