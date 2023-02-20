4 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 10th February 2023 to 17th February 2023

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on February 17, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 7th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,273 patent applications, with 583 of these being early publications and 690 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have decreased by 12.89% to 856 applications.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai124360190.32%
Delhi177124-29.94%
Kolkata5427-50.00%
Mumbai8472-14.28%
Total43958332.80%

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai227209-7.92%
Delhi16823942.26%
Kolkata95-44.44%
Mumbai2162379.72%
Total62069011.29%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,059
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,273
Percentage difference: 20.20 % increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 909 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER Issued
Chennai326
Delhi325
Kolkata55
Mumbai203
Total909

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai283250-11.60%
Delhi3383555.02%
Kolkata941017.44%
Mumbai150150-
Total865856-1.04%

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,273 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 276 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 49 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 23 applications from Pune, 49 applications from Bangalore, 84 applications from Chennai, 36 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2023 till 17th February 202310th February 2023 till 17th February 2023
Delhi11549
Mumbai26034
Pune18423
Bangalore54149
Chennai40984
Hyderabad17336
Kolkata361

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 17th February 2023)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications4,038
Total ordinary publications5,081
Total applications published9,119
Total grants in Delhi2,402
Total grants in Mumbai1,024
Total grants in Chennai1,913
Total grants in Kolkata703
Total Grants6,042
Total applications examined6,678

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 374 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 6,365.
• Total designs registered in the last Week: 537
• Total designs registered this Week: 374
• Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 6,365.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.