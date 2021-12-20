Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 10th December 2021 to 17th December 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 17th of December 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,240 patent applications have been published in the 51st issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,240 applications published in the journal, 386 applications account for early publications while 854 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 491 applications have been granted last week as compared to 475 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 3.37%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 137 188 37.23% increase Mumbai 56 68 21.43% increase Chennai 334 127 61.98% decrease Kolkata 54 3 94.44% decrease Total 581 386 33.56% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 925 552 40.32% decrease Mumbai 131 117 10.69% decrease Chennai 414 112 72.95% decrease Kolkata 29 73 151.72% increase Total 1,499 854 43.03% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2,080

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,240

Percentage difference: 40.38% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,458 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 513 Mumbai 290 Chennai 549 Kolkata 106 Total 1,458

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 171 194 13.45% increase Mumbai 78 85 8.97% increase Chennai 170 154 9.41% decrease Kolkata 56 58 3.57% increase Total 475 491 3.37% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,240 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 145 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 41 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai, 22 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 10th December 2021 to 17th December 2021 Delhi 1,378 24 Mumbai 1,146 41 Pune 849 13 Bangalore 1,373 23 Chennai 1,387 19 Hyderabad 825 22 Kolkata 265 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 11,887 Total ordinary publications 38,533 Total applications published

50,420 Total grants in Delhi 10,970 Total grants in Mumbai 4,483 Total grants in Chennai 10,468 Total grants in Kolkata 4,255 Total Grants 30,176 Total applications examined 67,389

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 302 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 11,352 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 301

Total designs registered this Week: 302

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 11,352

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels