Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 10th December 2021 to 17th December 2021

2 mins ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 17th of December 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,240 patent applications have been published in the 51st issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,240 applications published in the journal, 386 applications account for early publications while 854 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 491 applications have been granted last week as compared to 475 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 3.37%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 137 188 37.23% increase
Mumbai 56 68 21.43% increase
Chennai 334 127 61.98% decrease
Kolkata 54 3 94.44% decrease
Total 581 386 33.56% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 925 552 40.32% decrease
Mumbai 131 117 10.69% decrease
Chennai 414 112 72.95% decrease
Kolkata 29 73 151.72% increase
Total 1,499 85443.03% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2,080
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,240
Percentage difference: 40.38% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,458 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 513
Mumbai 290
Chennai 549
Kolkata 106
Total 1,458

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 171 194 13.45% increase
Mumbai 78 85 8.97% increase
Chennai 170 154 9.41% decrease
Kolkata 56 58 3.57% increase
Total 475 491 3.37% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,240 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 145 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 41 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai, 22 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 10th December 2021 to 17th December 2021
Delhi 1,378 24
Mumbai 1,146 41
Pune 849 13
Bangalore 1,373 23
Chennai 1,387 19
Hyderabad 825 22
Kolkata 265 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 11,887
Total ordinary publications 38,533
Total applications published
50,420
Total grants in Delhi 10,970
Total grants in Mumbai 4,483
Total grants in Chennai 10,468
Total grants in Kolkata 4,255
Total Grants 30,176
Total applications examined 67,389

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 302 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 11,352 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 301
  • Total designs registered this Week: 302
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 11,352

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

