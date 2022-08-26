Weekly News Update: Copyright and Entertainment Law

This is a weekly post on copyright and entertainment law updates.

Shamshera’s OTT release impeded buy Delhi HC

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent film Shamsher, which was theatrically released in July 2022, has received an unfavourable order from the Delhi High Court, whereby the producer, Yash Raj Films, has been instructed to deposit an amount of Rs. 1 Crore with the High Court prior to releasing the film on OTT platforms. The present suit was instituted by an individual, Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar, who alleged that the film Shamshera was infringing upon his copyright in the literary work ‘Kabu na Chhadein Khet’.

Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’ sued for alleged story theft

The 2021 film ‘Jai Bhim’, starring Tamil actor Suriya, has recently been the subject of an FIR filed before the Chennai Police. The case has been filed by an individual, V Kulanjiyappan, upon whom a character in the story of ‘Jai Bhim’ is allegedly based. The complaint claims that Kulanjiyappan had provided details to the director of the film about certain incidents of police brutality against marginalised communities, upon which the film is loosely inspired. Furthermore, it has also been claimed that the filmmakers promised to pay the complainant royalties as well as a share of the profits of the film, which he is yet to receive.

Taylor Swift embroiled in plagiarism lawsuit

In a recent development, international pop star Taylor Swift has become subject to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by up-and-coming author, Teresa La Darte. The lawsuit claims that Taylor Swift’s 2019 album ‘Lover’ stole the design, colour scheme, and other elements of La Darte’s 2010 book of poetry with the same name. The lawsuit now lies before the Tennessee Federal Court, where the plaintiff has claimed damages amounting to USD 1 million.

Documentary production team sued by UFC

The global governing body of mixed martial arts, UFC, has recently filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against ScoreG, the makers of the documentary titled ‘Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story’. The lawsuit, which was filed before a Los Angeles Federal Court, claims that a significant portion of the documentary contains copyrighted content belonging to UFC, which was used without any authorisation or license. It is further alleged that the UFC even “encouraged Bisping (who is one of the producers of the documentary) to have Score G contact UFC to discuss licensing”. UFC has now claimed damages reflecting lost licensing fees, and diminished value of the copyrighted works, among other reliefs.

