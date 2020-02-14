14 February 2020
0 Cmnts
Weekly Indian IP Statistics – 1st January to 7th February, 2020
Trademark Statistics (1st Jan to 7th Feb, 2020)
Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office: 9112
Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings: 5832
Applications Published in the Trademark Journal: 8783
Registrations Granted: 6407
Hearing Notices Issued: 9124
Renewal Notices Issued: 3272
Patent Statistics (1st Jan to 7th Feb, 2020)
Early Publications: 922
Ordinary Publications: 5794
Applications published: 6716
Grants in Delhi: 1206
Grants in Mumbai: 536
Grants in Chennai: 1154
Grants in Kolkata: 552
Total Grants: 3448
Total applications examined: 10410
Industrial Design Statistics (1st Jan to 7th Feb, 2020)
Designs registered till date: 1416
Total Page Visits: 60 - Today Page Visits: 10