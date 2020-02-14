+91-80-26860424 / 34

Weekly Indian IP Statistics – 1st January to 7th February, 2020

14 February 2020
Weekly Indian IP Statistics – 1st January to 7th February, 2020

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in General, Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents, Trademarks
Weekly IP Statistics

Trademark Statistics (1st Jan to 7th Feb, 2020)

Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office: 9112

Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings: 5832

Applications Published in the Trademark Journal: 8783

Registrations Granted: 6407

Hearing Notices Issued: 9124

Renewal Notices Issued: 3272

Patent Statistics (1st Jan to 7th Feb, 2020)

Early Publications: 922

Ordinary Publications: 5794

Applications published: 6716

Grants in Delhi: 1206

Grants in Mumbai: 536

Grants in Chennai: 1154

Grants in Kolkata: 552

Total Grants: 3448

Total applications examined: 10410

Industrial Design Statistics (1st Jan to 7th Feb, 2020)

Designs registered till date: 1416

