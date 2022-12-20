Weekly Copyright, Media Entertainment Law Updates

This week’s copyright, media and entertainment law updates are as below –

More Than 200 News Outlets of Gannett Media Corp Sued for Copyright Infringement

Stephanie Campbell, suing Gannett Media Corp. and more than 220 Gannett news outlets, has claimed $34 million in damages for the reproduction of her work without permission. The work in question, a photograph of former National Football League coach Katie Sowers, clicked by Campbell, has been published and circulated by Gannett Media, allegedly without her permission. Gannett, in an official statement, clarified that the photograph had been published with due credits to Campbell. Campbell contends that unauthorized use of the photograph, albeit with her name accompanying the photograph, still constitutes an infringement.

beIN Media Group Hits Out Retailers of Illegal IPTV Boxes in Jordanb

The Department of National Library (DNL), responsible for actively protecting copyrights in Jordan, carried out a raid against widely known Jordanian electronics retailers across multiple branches resulting in the discovery of multiple illegal IPTV boxes being marketed for sale. The Jordan Media Commission (JMC) has blocked about seventy-seven websites in less than one month which streamed proprietary beIN content without permission and significantly issued warning against media outlets for illegal streaming of FIFA World Cup content without a license.

Ukraine Adopts New Media Law

As a step to fulfil the seven requirements for Ukraine being a candidate country for joining the European Union, the country’s regulator National Council moves the implementation of the clause on the harmonization of domestic audiovisual legislation, as this step developed considering the requirements of the European Directive on audiovisual media services, as well as the standards of the Council of Europe. Olha Gerasimyuk, the head of the National Council, and other members of the media regulator consistently supported the legislative initiative.

Authored by Ipshita Bhattacharyya (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Muhammad Mohyddin Muhammad (Intern).

