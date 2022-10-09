Weekly Copyright, Media and Entertainment Law Updates

This week’s copyright, media and entertainment law updates are as below:

Songwriters signed away their right to sue for “Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift provided sworn testimony in one of the several copyright infringement litigations she has been involved in over “Shake It Off” in August. The Artist’s lawyers now claim that the plaintiffs waived their right to sue when they signed publication contracts years ago. Taylor Swift stated, among other things, that she “had never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of that song or the group 3LW” before becoming aware of the lawsuit at the time of its filing in 2017 in her second request for summary judgement and sworn evidence.

Broadcasters sued over copyright infringement by Global Music Rights collecting society

Three radio broadcasting companies face a lawsuit initiated by the US collecting society, the Global Music Rights. The GMR has claimed that the radio broadcasters had not obtained proper licenses and permissions to play the songs covered by the organization, thereby infringing the rights of the songwriters associated with GMR. The three broadcasting stations being sued are from California, Florida, and Rhode Island, who have not yet obtained a GMR License, while playing the songs without obtaining the license and committing copyright infringement. The representatives of the three radio stations have yet to respond.

Ed Sheeran faces copyright infringement lawsuit over ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Ed Sheeran face $100 Million Copyright Infringement Lawsuit over ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in accusation of copying a Marvin Gaye 1972 classic ‘Let’s Get It On.’ The decision was made after a federal court denied the singer-request songwriters to dismiss the lawsuit, which had been ongoing since 2018. His attorneys are contesting the charge, claiming that the allegedly stolen music snippets are “commonplace” and hence improper as the foundation for a copyright infringement lawsuit.

US Song Royalty Rate Settlement Deal: Songwriters want complete disclosure

Music Creators North America (MCNA) requested the US Copyright Royalty Board to make public the agreement made between the music publishers and streaming services. The concerned agreement is about the fees paid for streaming the songs in public. The MCNA demanded access to the unredacted copy of the agreement, as well as any other related or connected agreement. The agreement stipulates a marginal rise in the royalties for music, rising up to 15.35%. The changes brought by the agreement keep the United States in line with the standards for streaming fees awarded to songs in the other parts of the world.

Authored by Ipshita Bhattacharyya (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Rohan Koshy Cherian (Intern, BananaIP Counsels).

