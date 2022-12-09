Weekly Copyright, Media, and Entertainment Law Updates

This week’s copyright, media, and entertainment law updates are as below:

Karnataka HC Issues Contempt Notice to Congress Leaders in KGF Song Copyright Infringement Matter

The Karnataka High Court issued notices to Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate of the Indian National Congress in response to a contempt petition filed by MRT Music alleging that the respondents have not removed videos uploaded to the social media accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo that infringe upon its copyright in KGF chapter-2’s music.

MRT Music alleged that the respondents are wilfully disobeying the order of the High Court, and has requested a permanent injunction against the Congress and its party leaders for alleged infringement of its copyright.

Meta Platforms Inc. Threatens to Remove News if U.S. Congress Passes Media Bill

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, threatened on Monday to remove content from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a bill that would make it easier for news organizations to deal collectively with businesses like Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook. As a move to rescue the struggling local news sector, lawmakers are reportedly considering attaching the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass yearly defense bill.

In a tweet, Andy Stone, a representative for Meta, stated that the company would be compelled to consider eliminating news if the bill was passed “rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions.”

Roddy Ricch Sued for Copyright Infringement over Megahit “The Box”

Songwriter Greg Perry has sued Rapper Roddy Ricch for copyright infringement after claiming that the latter’s megahit “The Box” has a “complete duplication” of portions of his 1975 song titled “Come on Down.” The California-based songwriter claims that the most notable infringement is that of the unique violin opening of his song, and is now seeking unspecified damages.

“The Box” has an impressive record, with a total of 11 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and also has three Grammy nominations, including one for the Best Rap Song in 2021.

Authored by Ipshita Bhattacharyya (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Anjana Gopinath (intern)

