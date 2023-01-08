Weekly Copyright, Media, and Entertainment Law Updates

This week’s copyright, media, and entertainment law updates are as below-

Meta Not to Get Safe Harbour Protection for Copyright Infringement

In a class action infringement suit brought by JL Cook, a sculptor, against Meta Platforms Incorporation, in Northern California federal court, the judge said that Meta may not be entitled to Safe Harbour Protection. Cook, alleged copyright infringement over his artwork depicting snakes and other reptiles, by enabling promotion and repost of Facebook Ads of counterfeit copies, in spite of repeated infringement notices. Judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, rejecting the plea for dismissal of suit, said that Meta has not been able to show cause for the delay in removal of the ads and may not be entitled to safe harbour protections. The case is now headed for discovery.

Canada Extends Term of Copyright Protection for Twenty Additional Years

In a recent amendment to the Copyright Laws in, Canada extends its copyright protection to literary, dramatic, musical, or artistic works for 70 years after life, extending 20 years from the previous 50 years after life. The amendment, in compliance with a commitment it made under the new North American free trade deal, bring Canada in parallel with the copyright protections in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. As per the free trade deal, the deadline to comply with the protections was until 31st December 2022. The Innovation Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, stated in an official press release, “Canada will continue to do its part to protect the interests of artists, creators and rights holders, while continuing to balance the needs of industry.”

Women IPL Media Rights Auction Scheduled for January 16

The First Edition of Women Indian Premier League, set to take place in March 2023, is scheduled to inaugurate and auction its media rights on 16th January, 2023. Setting forth conditions for the sale of media rights in the Invitation to Tender, the BCCI stated that, “If for any reason, 5 (five) Teams are not constituted to play in the League in Season 2023, or the League is not organized in Season 2023, then all the Media Rights Agreements shall stand terminated … It is important to note that once the 5 (five) Teams are selected, participation by a Team in the League is subject to various terms and conditions, and BCCI is not providing any assurance or guarantee regarding participation of all 5 (five) Teams.” The BCCI further stated that, the media rights auction shall be a closed process, with the bid going to the best bidder, and not necessarily the highest.

Authored by Ipshita Bhattacharyya (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

