Weekly Antitrust and Data Privacy Updates

This week’s Antitrust and Data Privacy Updates are as below –

5th Edition of the EU-India Competition Week Inaugurated

The 5th edition of the European Union- India Competition Week was inaugurated on Monday by the acting Chairperson of CCI, Sangeeta Verma, and Seppo Nurmi, the Deputy Head of Delegation of the EU to India and Bhutan. As stated by the Deputed Head of the EU delegation, Competition week provides a forum for two major economies to debate antitrust action in digital and technology markets in an effort to discover solutions to difficulties, as well as a chance to discuss how legislation may augment competition enforcement, now that the EU has enacted the Digital Markets Act.

Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster for Violation of Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law

26 Taylor Swift fans have filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, subsequent to the disastrous verified fan sale for the singer’s upcoming “Eras Tour”. The plaintiffs allege the violations of California’s Cartwright Act (equivalent of the federal Sherman Antitrust Act) and the state’s Unfair Competition law. The lawsuit seeks that Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation Entertainment pay a civil penalty of $2,500 per violation.

NCLAT Remands Tyre Cartel Decision Back to CCI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has disposed of challenges made against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order finding a handful of tyre manufacturers guilty of cartelisation and has remanded the matter back to the CCI for review.

Based on the calculation errors and other faults revealed by the Parties, the NCLAT observed a likely lack of price parallelism and insufficient evidence to substantiate the existence of any agreement between the Parties.

Amazon Reaches Antitrust Agreement with the European Union

According to reports, Amazon has reached a deal with the European Union to settle a long-running antitrust case about the prioritization of its own products on its marketplace. The antitrust probe into Amazon was initiated in July 2019, with the European Commission stating that it wants to evaluate whether Amazon’s use of sensitive data from independent businesses who sell on its marketplace violates EU competition rules.

The e-commerce giant has now agreed to improve the visibility of competing sellers, which is viewed as a positive indicator that the EU’s forthcoming Digital Markets Act (DMA) would be able to constrain the power of Big Tech.

