Weekly Anti-trust and Privacy Updates

The anti-trust and privacy updates for this week are as follows:-

Inter-ministerial Task Force to regulate and prepare guidelines for Online Gaming

Inter-ministerial Task Force (IMTF) for online gaming recommends drawing up guidelines for Online Gaming platforms to prevent fraud and illegitimate activities. The IMTF also recommends amending the Information Technology act, 2000, to include regulation of online gaming platforms similar to the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code and to include caps on the spending limits. The recommendations face backlash and concern from the gaming companies to protect the legitimate interests and data privacy of players.

Elon Musk cancels $44 Billion Twitter Deal over Data Privacy Concerns

Elon Musk, citing data privacy violations by Twitter, terminates the $44billion takeover deal. Peiter Zatko, the ex-head of security for Twitter, raised questions about the breach and mishandling of users’ personal data, running out-of-date software, and withholding information. Upon being subpoenaed, Twitter was found in “material noncompliance” with obligations around data privacy and consumer protection laws with data center failure vulnerabilities.

IRCTC rolls back its plan to monetize passenger data

IRCTC has rolled back a tender for hiring a consultant to monetize its passenger and freight customer data. As per the tender document, the data to be collected included personal data like name, age, mobile number, gender, address, e-mail ID, class of journey, payment mode, login or password, and other details. The roll back comes after the withdrawal of the PDPA Bill.

Authored By Ipshita Bhattacharyya (IP Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Rohan Koshy Cherian (Intern).

