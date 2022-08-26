Weekly Anti-Trust and Privacy Updates

This week’s Anti-trust and Privacy Updates are as follows:

Karnataka High Court dismisses Intel’s Petition Challenging CCI’s Investigation

Karnataka High Court, dismissing Intel’s challenge to CCI’s probe, imposed costs of Rs. 10L. In August 2019 CCI, investigating alleged abuse of dominant position by Matrix Info Systems, against Intel Corporation’s new warranty policy in India, found Intel in violation. Intel revising the warranty policy in India in 2019, provided warranty for boxed micro-processors only when bought from authorised sellers or distributors within India, excluding warranty for processors from unauthorised sellers or distributors in India, and from authorised sellers or distributors in the foreign country. Intel had approached the Karnataka High Court against CCI’s investigation.

Sephora Found in Violation of Consumer Privacy in California

Sephora Inc. was found in violation of the California Consumer Privacy Act during California Attorney General’s (AG) sweep of online retails. As per the AG’s Office, Sephora was found to have failed to inform the customers about sale of their personal information and to allow customers to opt-out of that sale. Sephora was also found to have failed to fix the problem within 30 days, as required by the law, after being notified of the violation. Sephora, in the settlement, agreed to pay $1.2 million to the State and to comply with the Act, ensuring customers are informed how their data is being used while allowing them to opt-out of the sale of their personal data.

Centre Plans to Merge NAA-CCI Investigation Wings

Following the Centre’s decision to subsume the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), the NAA and CCI are to merge by the end of 2022. Of around 150 cases pending with the NAA, around 100 are expected to be transferred to the office of the Director General of Investigation attached to CCI.

