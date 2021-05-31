Updated Patent, Trade Mark, Copyright and other Acts

Following the ordinance abolishing the IPAB, we updated all relevant intellectual property statutes to reflect the amended provisions. We are hereby sharing the links to the amended statutes along with word and pdf versions of the Acts in accessible formats. You may read about the changes in different statutes in the series of posts we had carried earlier at the following links: Patents Act, Trade Marks Act, Copyrights Act, Plant Varieties Act, and Geographical Indications Act.

The table below provides links to different versions of the amended statutes in html, word and pdf formats.

The table below provides links to posts which talks about the section-wise changes brought to various acts by the Tribunals Reforms Ordinance 2021

Sl no Statute Link 1 THE PATENTS ACT https://www.bananaip.com/ip-news-center/tribunals-reforms-ordinance-2021-and-amendments-to-the-patents-act-1970/ 2 THE TRADE MARKS ACT https://www.bananaip.com/ip-news-center/tribunals-reforms-ordinance-2021-and-amendments-to-the-trade-marks-act-1999/

We will provide amended and updated versions of different rules shortly.

Note: Updates provided by Mr. Sayyid Qutub from BananaIP Counsels.