Updated Patent, Trade Mark, Copyright and other Acts

31 May 2021
Updated Patent, Trade Mark, Copyright and other Acts

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Biological Diversity, Copyrights, Geographical Indications (GI), Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents, Plant Varieties, Trademarks
UPDATED PATENT, TRADE MARK, COPYRIGHT AND OTHER ACTS

Following the ordinance abolishing the IPAB, we updated all relevant intellectual property statutes to reflect the amended provisions. We are hereby sharing  the links to the amended statutes along with word and pdf versions of the Acts in accessible formats. You may read about the changes in different statutes in  the series of posts we had carried earlier at the following links: Patents Act, Trade Marks Act, Copyrights Act, Plant Varieties Act, and Geographical Indications Act.

The table below provides links to different versions of the amended statutes in html, word and pdf formats.

Sl noStatuteWeb VersionWord VersionPDF Version
1THE PATENTS ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/the-patents-act/Click HereClick Here
2THE TRADE MARKS ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/the-trade-marks-act/Click HereClick Here
3THE COPYRIGHT ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/the-copyright-act/Click HereClick Here
4INDUSTRIAL DESIGNS ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/industrial-designs-act/Click HereClick Here
5THE GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS OF GOODS (REGISTRATION AND PROTECTION) ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/geographical-indication-act/Click HereClick Here
6THE BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/biological-diversity-act/Click HereClick Here
7THE PROTECTION OF PLANT VARIETIES AND FARMERS’ RIGHTS ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/the-protection-of-plant-varieties-and-farmers-rights/Click HereClick Here

The table below provides links to posts which talks about the section-wise changes brought to various acts by the Tribunals Reforms Ordinance 2021

Sl noStatuteLink
1

THE PATENTS ACT

https://www.bananaip.com/ip-news-center/tribunals-reforms-ordinance-2021-and-amendments-to-the-patents-act-1970/
2THE TRADE MARKS ACThttps://www.bananaip.com/ip-news-center/tribunals-reforms-ordinance-2021-and-amendments-to-the-trade-marks-act-1999/

We will provide amended and updated versions of different rules shortly.

Note: Updates provided by Mr. Sayyid Qutub from BananaIP Counsels.

 

 

