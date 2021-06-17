+91-80-26860424 / 34

17 June 2021
Trademark Office Picks up Pace this Week; 14k Hearing Notices Issues this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Increase of 4 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 2896 renewal notices issued. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry this week. There has been an increase of one hundred and twenty percent (120%) in the total hearing notices issued. There has also been an increase of fifty three percent (53%) in the total number of renewal notices issued by trademark office.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office63016551An increase of 4%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings19922094An increase of 5%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal58086980An increase of 20%
Total Registrations Granted48556148An increase of 27%
Total Hearing Notices Issued673314812An increase of 120%
Total Renewal Notices Issued18882896An increase of 53%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between June 9th to June 16th , 2021

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD14739841042978
2CHENNAI1502117815401017
3DELHI3587249920742435
4KOLKATA518378541440
5MUMBAI1902151217831278
Total 8982655169806148

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to June 16th , 2021

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 197582
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 103343
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 92824
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 190173

 

Data compiled by Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

