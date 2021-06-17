Trademark Office Picks up Pace this Week; 14k Hearing Notices Issues this Week
Increase of 4 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 2896 renewal notices issued. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry this week. There has been an increase of one hundred and twenty percent (120%) in the total hearing notices issued. There has also been an increase of fifty three percent (53%) in the total number of renewal notices issued by trademark office.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|6301
|6551
|An increase of 4%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|1992
|2094
|An increase of 5%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|5808
|6980
|An increase of 20%
|Total Registrations Granted
|4855
|6148
|An increase of 27%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|6733
|14812
|An increase of 120%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|1888
|2896
|An increase of 53%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between June 9th to June 16th , 2021
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1473
|984
|1042
|978
|2
|CHENNAI
|1502
|1178
|1540
|1017
|3
|DELHI
|3587
|2499
|2074
|2435
|4
|KOLKATA
|518
|378
|541
|440
|5
|MUMBAI
|1902
|1512
|1783
|1278
|Total
|8982
|6551
|6980
|6148
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to June 16th , 2021
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 197582
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 103343
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 92824
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 190173
Data compiled by Shreya Chaddha
