Trademark Office Picks up Pace this Week; 14k Hearing Notices Issues this Week

Increase of 4 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 2896 renewal notices issued. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry this week. There has been an increase of one hundred and twenty percent (120%) in the total hearing notices issued. There has also been an increase of fifty three percent (53%) in the total number of renewal notices issued by trademark office.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 6301 6551 An increase of 4% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 1992 2094 An increase of 5% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5808 6980 An increase of 20% Total Registrations Granted 4855 6148 An increase of 27% Total Hearing Notices Issued 6733 14812 An increase of 120% Total Renewal Notices Issued 1888 2896 An increase of 53%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between June 9th to June 16th , 2021

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1473 984 1042 978 2 CHENNAI 1502 1178 1540 1017 3 DELHI 3587 2499 2074 2435 4 KOLKATA 518 378 541 440 5 MUMBAI 1902 1512 1783 1278 Total 8982 6551 6980 6148

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to June 16th , 2021

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 197582

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 103343

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 92824

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 190173

Data compiled by Shreya Chaddha

