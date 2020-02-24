Total number of applications published decrease by 48%, over 1500 FER’s issued

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 21st of February 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 733 patent applications have been published in the 8th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 733 applications published in the journal, 111 applications account for early publications while 622 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 518 applications have been granted last week as compared to 554 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 6.49%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 33 22 33.33% decrease Mumbai 32 25 21.87% decrease Chennai 36 62 72.22% increase Kolkata 2 2 — Total 103 111 7.76% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 723 298 58.78% decrease Mumbai 195 166 14.87% decrease Chennai 308 145 52.92% decrease Kolkata 93 13 86.02% decrease Total 1319 622 52.84% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1422

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 733

Percentage difference: 48.45% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1586 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 687 Mumbai 236 Chennai 513 Kolkata 150 Total 1586

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 202 171 15.34% decrease Mumbai 98 84 14.28% decrease Chennai 165 164 0.60% decrease Kolkata 89 99 11.23% increase Total 554 518 6.49% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 733 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 69 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 22 applications from Pune, 4 applications from Bangalore, 3 applications from Chennai and 6 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 14th February 2020 to 21st February 2020 Delhi 213 8 Mumbai 302 26 Pune 180 22 Bangalore 160 4 Chennai 206 3 Hyderabad 101 6 Kolkata 26 —

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1136 Total ordinary publications 7735 Total applications published 8871 Total grants in Delhi 1579 Total grants in Mumbai 718 Total grants in Chennai 1483 Total grants in Kolkata 740 Total Grants 4520 Total applications examined 13090

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 216 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1833 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 216

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1833

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

