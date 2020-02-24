+91-80-26860424 / 34

Total number of applications published decrease by 48%, over 1500 FER’s issued

BananaIP Counsels > Industrial Designs  > Total number of applications published decrease by 48%, o...
24 February 2020
Total number of applications published decrease by 48%, over 1500 FER’s issued

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
Total number of applications published decrease by 48%, over 1500 FER’s issued

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 21st of February 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

 

A total of 733 patent applications have been published in the 8th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 733 applications published in the journal, 111 applications account for early publications while 622 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 518 applications have been granted last week as compared to 554 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 6.49%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi332233.33% decrease
Mumbai322521.87% decrease
Chennai366272.22% increase
Kolkata22
Total1031117.76% increase

 

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi72329858.78% decrease
Mumbai19516614.87% decrease
Chennai30814552.92% decrease
Kolkata931386.02% decrease
Total131962252.84% decrease

 

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1422

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 733

Percentage difference: 48.45% decrease

 FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

 

A total of 1586 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi687
Mumbai236
Chennai513
Kolkata150
Total1586

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi20217115.34% decrease
Mumbai988414.28% decrease
Chennai1651640.60% decrease
Kolkata899911.23% increase
Total5545186.49% decrease

 

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 733 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 69 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 22 applications from Pune, 4 applications from Bangalore, 3 applications from Chennai and 6 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities1st of January till date14th February 2020 to 21st February 2020
Delhi2138
Mumbai30226
Pune18022
Bangalore1604
Chennai2063
Hyderabad1016
Kolkata26

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

 

Total early publications1136
Total ordinary publications7735
Total applications published8871
Total grants in Delhi1579
Total grants in Mumbai718
Total grants in Chennai1483
Total grants in Kolkata740
Total Grants4520
Total applications examined13090

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

 

The designs office has registered a total of 216 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1833 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201
  • Total designs registered this Week: 216

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1833

 

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath 

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

