Prof. Shamnad Basheer was an Indian legal scholar, who focused mainly on Intellectual Property Law and was the founder of the blog Spicy IP. Prof. Basheer was often known as an IP luminary. The entire legal community was bereft last year, after his sudden demise. He was also the founder of Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to Legal Education (IDIA), a trust which works on making legal education accessible for underprivileged students. In honour of its founder, Spicy IP has announced the first edition of the Shamnad Basheer Essay Writing Competition. The deadline for submissions for the competition is 30th June, 2020. The details regarding submission guidelines, including information about the essay topics, the panel of judges and the prize money, can be accessed here.

Prior to this, The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) had also introduced the LSAC Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship, 2020, which was for students appearing for the LSAT-India 2020 examination. The main purpose of this scholarship was to support the education of an LSAT-India test taker who would submit the best entry in the essay competition. The winner will receive a cash prize of INR 4 lakhs. Among some of the other initiatives undertaken to honour Prof. Basheer, last year the Association for Accessible Medicines in collaboration with the Texas A&M University School of Law had invited applications for the Shamnad Basheer IP/Trade Fellowship with Texas A&M University School of Law. The Fellow would get the opportunity to work closely with Prof. Srividhya Ragavan of Texas A&M University School of Law and Jonathan Kimball of the Association for Accessible Medicines to produce a white paper that examines the Special 301 submissions of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

