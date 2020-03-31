Steelbird wins design infringement suit, Proposal to create special patent pool for COVID-19 related patents and more

In this week’s Patent News – CGPDTM extends deadline to register for Patent Agent Examination 2020; Offices under the control of the CGPDTM to remain closed for 21 days with effect from 25th March 2020; Costa Rican government asks WHO to create special patent pool for COVID-19 products; USPTO launches platform to encourage diversity in Patent Applications; Steelbird wins design infringement suit, awarded 96 lakhs and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS

IPO updates public notice, cancels all VC hearings between 23rd March 2020 and 14th April 2020

According to an updated public notice issued by the Indian Patent Office (IPO) on 25th March 2020, all hearings via Video Conferencing (VC) previously scheduled between 23rd March 2020 and 14th April 2020 stand cancelled. The cancellation of the hearings come in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lock-down effective till 14th April 2020.

You may click here to access the updated public notice.

CGPDTM extends deadline to register for Patent Agent Examination 2020

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) has issued a public notice indicating that the last day to register for the Patent Agent Examination 2020 has been extended to 14th April 2020.

You may click here to access the official announcement.

Offices under the control of the CGPDTM to remain closed for 21 days with effect from 25th March 2020

In reference to an Order issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on 24th March 2020, all offices under the administrative control of the CGPDTM will remain closed for 21 days with effect from 25th March 2020. Further, the notice also states that all deadlines that fall in the referenced time period will be considered to be due on the next day on which the offices re-open according to Section 10 of the General Clauses Act, 1987.

You may click here to access the public notice.

PATENT/ DESIGN INFRINGEMENT NEWS

Steelbird wins design infringement suit, receives 96 lakhs in damages

Helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-Tech, has been awarded damages to the tune of Rs 96,08,625 in an order passed by a Single Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court. The order comes in the backdrop of a design infringement suit filed by Steelbird against Asia Fibre Glass Products in respect of Steelbird’s registered design for the ‘Monarch’ series of helmets. The Court in its ruling observed that Asia Fibre had blatantly copied Steelbird’s design and failed to produce any rebutting evidence in its defense. The Court has also issued a permanent injunction in the matter against Asia Fibre.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS

Costa Rican government asks WHO to create special patent pool for COVID-19 products

In an effort to provide access to medical products and other essentials to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Costa Rican government has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a voluntary pool to collect patent rights and other relevant information relating to COVID-19 related inventions. The Costa Rican government has said that the pool must allow free access or licensing on reasonable and affordable conditions to all members of the pool. Costa Rican officials have also requested the international organization to create a database for COVID-19 related R&D activities.

USPTO launches platform to encourage diversity in patent applications

As a part of Women’s History Month, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) launched the ‘Expanding Innovation Hub’ on 24th March 2020. The platform aims to inspire an increasing number of women, minorities, veterans, and geographically – socio-economically diverse applicants; and increase diversity in the innovation economy. The Hub is loaded with resources for inventors to understand the process of obtaining a patent through a “Demystifying the Patent System Toolkit.” Further, the “Mentoring Toolkit” as well as the “Community Group Resources” have been developed with the intention to assist organizations in many ways. The platform is to serve as a one-stop educational point for young men and women to understand the importance of patents, in collaboration with other institutions. Further, this Expanding Innovation Hub on the USPTO website will be the main source of all information to inventors regarding USPTO’s programs and resources.

KIPO launches all new website for patent information related to COVID-19

With the objective of supporting Research & Development efforts to fight COVID-19, the Korean Intellectual Property Office or KIPO has launched a new website on patent information related to COVID-19 called “Corona 19 patent information navigation.” As reported by the European Patent Office (EPO), the website provides an overview of important patents related to corona viruses, such as SARS or MERS. It also contains detailed research reports and statistical data on technical trends with regard to treatments, diagnostic, vaccinations, antiviral treatments etc. Further, the platform provides an opportunity for users to provide ideas and suggestions to combat the virus; exceptional ideas will be honored with government awards and might even result in the filing of patent applications. The information is however currently available in Korean only.

In addition to the above, KIPO will provide an Expedited Patent Examination for all inventions related to COVID-19 treatment. KIPO has said that applications for these inventions may be granted within 10 days from the date of filing. Applicants may also avail financial support for filing subsequent PCT applications.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath and Anusmita Mazumdar

