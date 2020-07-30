Slow Week at the Trademark Registry; Only 7 Trademarks Registered this Week

Slow week at the Trademark Registry; Only 7 Trademarks registered this week. Decrease of 5% in total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of five percent (5) % in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. Similarly, there has been a decrease of thirty two percent (32%) in the total trademark applications examined by trademark office. However, we do see that the Trademark Registry has granted seven (7) registrations applications, along with a total of four hundred and fifty-six (456) renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 15155 10326 A decrease of 32% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 620 588 A decrease of 5% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 11521 12544 An increase of 9% Total Registrations Granted 42 7 A decrease of 83% Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued 177 456 An increase of 158%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between July 22nd,2020 to July 30th ,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1886 858 1185 N/A 2 CHENNAI 2115 1023 1588 2 3 DELHI 4229 2597 5789 2 4 KOLKATA 558 390 1130 2 5 MUMBAI 2224 1283 1527 1 Total 11012 6151 11219 7

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to July 22nd, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 187294

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 83497

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 139240

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 81099

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

