Slow Week at the Trademark Registry; Only 7 Trademarks Registered this Week

30 July 2020
0 Cmnts

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Slow week at the Trademark Registry; Only 7 Trademarks registered this week. Decrease of 5% in total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of five percent (5) % in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. Similarly, there has been a decrease of thirty two percent (32%) in the total trademark applications examined by trademark office. However, we do see that the Trademark Registry has granted seven (7) registrations applications, along with a total of four hundred and fifty-six (456) renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office1515510326A decrease of 32%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings620588A decrease of 5%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal1152112544An increase of 9%
Total Registrations Granted427A decrease of 83%
Total Hearing Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A
Total Renewal Notices Issued177456An increase of 158%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between July 22nd,2020 to July 30th ,2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD18868581185N/A
2CHENNAI2115102315882
3DELHI4229259757892
4KOLKATA55839011302
5MUMBAI2224128315271
Total 110126151112197

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to July 22nd, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 187294
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 83497
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 139240
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 81099

 

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

