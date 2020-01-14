Slow down hits patent office – Patent grants and publications decrease last week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 10th of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 873 patent applications have been published in the 2nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 873 applications published in the journal, 133 applications account for early publications while 740 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 348 applications have been granted last week as compared to 837 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 58.42%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 67 36 46.26% decrease Mumbai 35 50 42.85% increase Chennai 157 47 70.06% decrease Kolkata 15 — — Total 274 133 51.45% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 496 242 51.20% decrease Mumbai 358 238 33.51% decrease Chennai 315 180 42.85% decrease Kolkata 29 80 175.86% decrease Total 1198 740 38.23% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1472

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 873

Percentage difference: 40.69% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1809 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 657 Mumbai 305 Chennai 628 Kolkata 219 Total 1809

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 280 104 62.85% decrease Mumbai 120 54 55% decrease Chennai 303 125 58.74% decrease Kolkata 134 65 51.49% decrease Total 837 348 58.42% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 873 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 121 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 39 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 3rd January to 10th January 2020 Delhi 98 31 Mumbai 151 39 Bangalore 48 13 Chennai 107 20 Hyderabad 30 15 Kolkata 10 3

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications 407 Total ordinary publications 1938 Total applications published 2345 Total grants in Delhi 384 Total grants in Mumbai 174 Total grants in Chennai 428 Total grants in Kolkata 199 Total Grants 1185 Total applications examined 3932

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 313 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 558 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 246

Total designs registered this Week: 313

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 558

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

