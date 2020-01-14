+91-80-26860424 / 34

Slow down hits patent office – Patent grants and publications decrease last week

14 January 2020
Slow down hits patent office – Patent grants and publications decrease last week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
weekly patent news - Patent statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 10th of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 873 patent applications have been published in the 2nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 873 applications published in the journal, 133 applications account for early publications while 740 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 348 applications have been granted last week as compared to 837 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 58.42%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi673646.26% decrease
Mumbai355042.85% increase
Chennai1574770.06% decrease
Kolkata15
Total27413351.45% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi49624251.20% decrease
Mumbai35823833.51% decrease
Chennai31518042.85% decrease
Kolkata2980175.86% decrease
Total119874038.23% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1472

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 873

Percentage difference: 40.69% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1809 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi657
Mumbai305
Chennai628
Kolkata219
Total1809

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi28010462.85% decrease
Mumbai1205455% decrease
Chennai30312558.74% decrease
Kolkata1346551.49% decrease
Total83734858.42% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 873 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 121 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 39 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date3rd January to 10th January 2020
Delhi9831
Mumbai15139
Bangalore4813
Chennai10720
Hyderabad3015
Kolkata103

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date) 

Total early publications407
Total ordinary publications1938
Total applications published2345
Total grants in Delhi384
Total grants in Mumbai174
Total grants in Chennai428
Total grants in Kolkata199
Total Grants1185
Total applications examined3932

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 313 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 558 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 246
  • Total designs registered this Week: 313

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 558

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

