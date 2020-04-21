Royalty free IP license to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Patent Agent Examination registrations extended and more

In this week’s Patent News – Patent office cancels all hearings till 3rd May 2020; IPO extends deadline to register for Patent Agent Examination 2020; Irish national body creates non-exclusive royalty free IP license to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS

Patent office cancels all hearings till 3rd May 2020

In view of the recent extension of the nation-wide lockdown by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Office of CGPDTM has issued a new public notice further to the previous notice issued on 25th March 2020. The latest notice issued on 15th April 2020 states that all offices under the administrative control of the CGPDTM shall not be physically accessible to the general public till 3rd May 2020. The notice also states that all hearings previously scheduled in this time period stand adjourned. The office will issue fresh dates at a later time. Further, CGPDTM has said that all e-filing services will remain open.

You may click here to access the public notice.

IPO extends deadline to register for Patent Agent Examination 2020

A recent update by the Indian Patent Office indicates that the last date to register for the Patent Agent Examination 2020 has been extended to 4th May 2020. According to the notice, the extension of the date comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown that is to remain in effect until 3rd May 2020.

You may click here to access the update on the official website.

CII, Telangana, Chairman proposes establishment of IP pool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

The Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu recently proposed the establishment of a “COVID Innovation and IP pool” to restrict exclusivity with regard to licensing and transfer of technology. The CII is encouraging Universities to file IP’s on COVID related research as there may be several innovators claiming the same rights in the future. Further, the Director of CII, Mr. Subhajit Saha has said that academicians and industry specialists can approach the CII Telangana IP Facilitation Cell for any assistance that they might require.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS

Irish national body creates non-exclusive royalty free IP license to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

AnIrish national-body called Knowledge Transfer Ireland has created a non-exclusive royalty free license with the objective to provide a path for Irish researchers to share Intellectual Property Rights concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Irish Times, the license is expected to help third level institutions to offer assistance in diagnosing preventing, containing, treating or minimizing the impact on the pandemic. The Director of the national body, Dr. Alison Campbell has said that the institute has witnessed a number of educational institutions opting for the license. The Irish Times has also reported that the new license will be available until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the pandemic to have ended.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

