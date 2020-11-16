Revised Patent Examination Guidelines by CNIPA, patent infringement news and more

In this week’s Patent News – RGNIIPM to host webinar on IPR for one week; Caltech files patent infringement lawsuit against Dell Technologies; eBuddy Technologies institutes lawsuit against LinkedIn Corporation for patent infringement; Coolpad withdraws patent infringement lawsuits filed against Xiaomi; Arçelik and L.G Electronics settle all patent infringement disputes; CNIPA publishes draft of second Revised Patent Examination Guidelines.

IPO NEWS UPDATES

RGNIIPM to host webinar on IPR for one week

RGNIIPM will be hosting a series of online webinars on IPR for a period of one week from 14th December 2020. The webinars will cover a wide range of topics like – Patent filing process and PCT, Patent Search, Filing and processing of Trademark & GI applications, Filing and processing of Copyright and Designs. As per the public notice issued on 12th November 2020, all participants will be awarded a certificate.

You may click here for more information on the webinar.

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Caltech files patent infringement lawsuit against Dell Technologies

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has instituted a lawsuit for patent infringement against Dell Technologies. The lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Texas, U.S.A. Caltech has named three U.S Patents in its lawsuit, namely – U.S Patent No. 7,116,710; U.S Patent No. 7,421,032 and U.S Patent No. 7,916,781 bearing the title “Serial Concatenation of Interleaved Convolutional Codes Forming Turbo-Like Codes.” Caltech had previously instituted a similar lawsuit against Apple Inc. and Broadcom where the jury found the companies guilty of infringement.

eBuddy Technologies institutes lawsuit against LinkedIn Corporation for patent infringement

On 13th November, 2020, eBuddy Technologies filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against LinkedIn Corporation in the District of Delaware. The lawsuit includes four U.S Patents – 8,510,395; 9,584,453; 8,230,135 and 8,402,179 related to “contact aggregation and event notifications.” eBuddy is seeking an award for damages and a permanent injunction.

Coolpad withdraws patent infringement lawsuits filed against Xiaomi

Coolpad has announced that it is withdrawing all patent infringement lawsuits that it filed against Xiaomi in 2018. This announcement has come after Coolpad accused Xiaomi of infringing over 200 of Coolpad’s patents. Coolpad had instituted patent infringement lawsuits against Xiaomi in a Beijing court in 2018 where it had sought an injunction against Xiaomi.

Arçelik and L.G Electronics settle all patent infringement disputes

Turkish multinational household appliances manufacture, Arçelik A. S, and South Korean based, L.G Electronics have reportedly settled all patent infringement disputes related to refrigerator and washing machine technology. All lawsuits filed in Germany, Spain and France have been dismissed. The official terms of settlement remain undisclosed.

INTERNATIONAL PATENTS AND DESIGNS NEWS UPDATES

CNIPA publishes draft of second Revised Patent Examination Guidelines

On November 10th, 2020, the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) published the Second Draft of the Revised Patent Examination Guidelines for comments. As reported by National Law Review, the Revised Patent Examination Guidelines is equivalent to the Manual of Patent Examining Procedure (MPEP) issued by the USPTO. In the drafts Examination Guidelines, CNIPA has proposed the exclusion of AI entities from being named as an inventor. Another proposed amendment in Chapter 3, Part II: 2.1.2.1 contains the definition of the term “online prior art.” Another change that has been proposed clarifies the meaning of patentable subject matter with regard to diagnostic method patents. All comments on amendments are to be submitted by 10th December 2020.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

