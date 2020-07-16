Register for a Free Webinar on Intellectual Property For StartUps – July 17th, 2020

Intellectual Property is an important business tool in the hands of Start Ups and small companies. Its value assumes higher importance during a crisis. As many businesses work hard to survive the crisis posed by the COVID pandemic, the crisis has opened new avenues to innovative and creative Start Ups. Start Ups that are able to build strong and valuable IP during this time, whether related to COVID or not, have a unique opportunity to succeed and thrive.

In order to build IP and take advantage of it, Start Ups must know what IP they have, how to protect/build it, and gain business/financial value out of it. Dr. Kalyan’s webinar on the business of intellectual property will address some important aspects of intellectual property every Start Up must know. This webinar may be considered as a first in a series of IP webinars planned for Start Ups. During the session, Dr. Kalyan will cover aspects such as types of Start Ups based on their IP behavior, mechanisms to identify IP, business concepts relating to IP every Start Up must know, and what is happening with mainstream IP activities during COVID time.

If you are seeking to learn about IP and how you can take advantage of it for your Startup’s benefit, this webinar will be useful for you. The webinar is being organized by IIMB’s NSRCEL from where BananaIP incubated as Brain League.

You may register for the webinar here: https://www.bananaip.com/intellepedia/the-business-of-intellectual-property-for-start-ups-july-17th-2020/

About Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala

Dr. Kalyan, holds advanced IP degrees from the world’s leading law institutions, National Law School of India University, Bangalore and Franklin Pierce Law Center USA

Recognized among the top IP minds of India

Has advised more than 1000 clients on IP matters

Internationally cited IP attorney and strategist

About NSRCEL

Located in one of the most scenic educational institutions in the country, NSRCEL has since in inception in 2002, brought together entrepreneurs, academicians and industry experts to create an impact in the start-up ecosystem.

With support from government agencies, corporates and institutional partners, NSRCEL provides a platform to successful and budding entrepreneurs running profit and non-profit ventures.

