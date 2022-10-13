Provisional Patent Application Vs. Complete Patent Application

Differences Between Provisional and Complete Applications

A provisional patent application is cheaper than a complete patent application. You can file the former yourself without the help of a patent attorney, while you may have to work with an attorney to file a complete patent application. A complete patent application also requires more detailed disclosure of your invention. Your provisional application only includes the basics, while a complete patent application includes more details. This includes all details of the invention and claims defining the bounds of the invention you wish to protect.

Three Advantages of Filing a Provisional Application

Some important advantages of filing a provisional patent application are:

Quickly blocking the invention by securing a priority date; Gaining more time to perfect the invention, and; Gaining time to test business potential and take a call on filing.

Three Advantages of Filing a Complete Application

The advantages of filing a complete application directly are:

Quicker processing of your application; Same priority for all claims; and No confusion with the scope of protection and coverage.

Conclusion

A provisional patent application is a common way for inventors to get a head start on their patent process. It gives you a year to flesh out all the details of your invention and file a complete patent application. While a provisional patent application saves you time and money, it also has drawbacks. You don’t get any legal protection from your invention until you file a complete application, and it gets published. In fact, other people can freely use and reproduce your invention until then. A complete patent application is more complex and requires the assistance of a patent attorney. This ensures that your invention is fully protected and you don’t leave out any important details.