Patents filed by Young Inventors!

“If you don’t see the book you want on the shelf, write it.” – Beverly Cleary

Children are naturally curious and by fostering and nurturing their curiosity, the seeds of innovation are created. BananaIP, on the occasion of Children’s day, is happy to bring to you a few inventions by children for which an application seeking a grant of patent was filed before the Indian Patent Office or is already granted.

1. AN AUTOMATIC MULTI-FUNCTIONAL LIFE RESCUE FLOOD HOUSE

Field of invention: Mechanical Engineering

Patent No.: 366431

Filing Date: 23/09/2020

Inventors: Ms.Vishalini N C(7 year-old), Dr. R Chitra Kala, Dr. M Naresh Kumar

Abstract:

“The invention relates to a device or system which floats in water and is used to keep one or more person from drowning during floods. The device or system automatically pops up in gear. In an embodiment the invention is an automatic multi-functional life rescue flood house which includes three regions (first, second and third). The first, the second and the third region are separated by an air fill or gap, and each region including of two layer air survival casing, a first layer (L1) and a second layer (L2) equipped with gas generating capability, and the surface are coated with flood material and metals to manage heavy load. A cabin encapsulated by the third region of the housing, the cabin having a lower area and an upper area. The lower area of the cabin includes a plurality of seats for the passengers with respective seat belt for the body and for legs. The upper area of the cabin includes a zipper positioned at the centre, which is water resistant paste as a cover and has a functionality to open and close on both side to provide access to the cabin for the passengers.”

The application for this patent has been granted, making Ms.Vishalini N C the youngest patent holder.

2. SYSTEM FOR PROVIDING ESSENTIAL ITEM TO USER

Field of invention: Computer Science

Application No.: 202041027073

Filing Date: 25/06/2020

Inventor: Aditi Vuppala, Nayonika Vadlamudi, Akira Mani, Uma V Jayaraman

Abstract:

“A system (100, 300) for providing at least one essential item to a user. The system (100, 300) comprising a delivery unit (102) having a robotic arm (106) and a server arrangement (104). The server arrangement (104) is configured to receive a user request for delivery of the at least one essential item and generate an operation information to deliver the at least one essential item based on the user request. Herein, the delivery unit (102) is communicatively coupled to the server arrangement and configured to receive the operation information from the server arrangement. Further, the delivery unit is configured to initiate a movement to an item location based on the operation information, receive the at least one essential item from the item location using the robotic arm (106), initiate movement to a delivery location based on the operation information and deliver the at least one essential item to the user using the robotic arm.”

3. SYSTEM FOR PROVIDING SECURITY

Field of invention: Communication

Application No.: 202041031343

Filing date: 22/07/2020

Inventors: Aryan Oleti, Hasith Sankuri, Akshat Gupta

Abstract:

“The system comprising at least one security unit having one or more safety devices and a user device associated with a user. The user device communicably coupled to the at least one security unit, the user device is configured to communicate an alert signal to the at least one security unit. The at least one security unit upon receiving the alert signal is configured to identify a location of the user device to find the user; determine a safety action, the safety action is based on a pre-determined condition or an input from the user provided through the user device; and perform the safety action using the one or more safety devices.”

3. SYSTEM TO RESCUE PERSON

Field of invention: Electronics

Application No.: 202041027026

Filing date: 25/06/2020

Inventors: Dhairya Singh, Sanshray Padhy, Ayushmaan

Abstract:

“A system (100) to rescue a person from a borehole. The system (100) comprises a controller (102) configured to receive inputs from a rescuer and a rescue unit (104) communicably coupled to the controller (102) for receiving control signals provided by the rescuer. The rescue unit (104) comprises retractable wings (200) configured to retract and expand based on a size of the borehole, at least one sensor to provide data to the rescue unit (104) to enable the retractable wings (200) to retract and expand, at least one camera to capture images along the borehole to enable the rescuer to manage a flight of the rescue unit (104) along the borehole, and a foldable platform to carry the person from the borehole.”

4. SYSTEM FOR MONITORING HEALTH PARAMETER

Field of invention: Bio-medical engineering

Application No.: 202041027074

Filing Date: 25/06/2020

Inventors: Shourya Cheruku, Anshul .A , Nihal Gautham, Vivasvath

Abstract:

“A system (100, 200) for monitoring health parameter of a person. The system (100, 200) comprising a monitoring unit (102) having at least one device for measuring one or more health parameter of the person and a server arrangement (104) communicably coupled to the monitoring unit (102). The server arrangement (104) configured to generate operation instruction based on an input criterion. Further, instruct the monitoring unit to initiate movement to an operation location. Furthermore, employ the at least one device for measuring a health parameter of the person; and collect measured health parameter of the person.”

5. SYSTEM FOR PROVIDING MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

Field of invention: Bio-medical engineering

Application No.: 202041027075

Filing Date: 25/06/2020

Inventors: Trisha Mohit Sachanandani, Ananya, Aarini Khadse, Anya

Abstract:

“A system (100, 200) for providing medical assistance. The system (100, 200) comprises a controller (104) operable to provide control signals indicative of a required medical assistance at a geo-location and a medical unit (102) communicatively coupled to the controller (104) for receiving the control signals. The medical unit (102) comprises a flight mechanism (106) to control the flight of the medical unit (102) and one or more robotic arms (108) to expand and retract for handling a medical entity based on the required medical assistance.”

BananaIP encourages young inventors to apply for patents and will be happy to provide professional and legal assistance for the same.

Note: The abstracts are as provided on the IP India website.

