Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 7th January 2022 to 14th January 2022

1 day ago
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 14th of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,208 patent applications have been published in the 2nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,208 applications published in the journal, 266 applications account for early publications while 942 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 482 applications have been granted last week as compared to 665 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 27.52%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 111 87 21.62% decrease
Mumbai 91 68 25.27% decrease
Chennai 150 107 28.67% decrease
Kolkata 35 4 88.57% decrease
Total 387 266 31.27% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 329 667 102.74% increase
Mumbai 158 125 20.89% decrease
Chennai 104 65 37.5% decrease
Kolkata 67 85 26.87% increase
Total 658 94243.16% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,045
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,208
Percentage difference: 15.6% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,484 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 532
Mumbai 275
Chennai 565
Kolkata 112
Total 1,484

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 217 224 3.23% increase
Mumbai 83 60 27.71% decrease
Chennai 267 149 44.19% decrease
Kolkata 98 49 50% decrease
Total 665 482 27.52% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,208 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 203 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 43 applications from Delhi, 41 applications from Mumbai, 19 applications from Pune, 50 applications from Bangalore, 24 applications from Chennai, 20 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 7th January 2022 to 14th January 2022
Delhi 70 43
Mumbai 75 41
Pune 83 19
Bangalore 63 50
Chennai 73 24
Hyderabad 47 20
Kolkata 24 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 653
Total ordinary publications1,600
Total applications published 2,253
Total grants in Delhi 441
Total grants in Mumbai 143
Total grants in Chennai 416
Total grants in Kolkata 147
Total Grants 1,147
Total applications examined 2,397

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 314 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 609 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 295
  • Total designs registered this Week: 314
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 609
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels
