Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 7th January 2022 to 14th January 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 14th of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,208 patent applications have been published in the 2nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,208 applications published in the journal, 266 applications account for early publications while 942 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 482 applications have been granted last week as compared to 665 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 27.52%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 111 87 21.62% decrease Mumbai 91 68 25.27% decrease Chennai 150 107 28.67% decrease Kolkata 35 4 88.57% decrease Total 387 266 31.27% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 329 667 102.74% increase Mumbai 158 125 20.89% decrease Chennai 104 65 37.5% decrease Kolkata 67 85 26.87% increase Total 658 942 43.16% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,045

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,208

Percentage difference: 15.6% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,484 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 532 Mumbai 275 Chennai 565 Kolkata 112 Total 1,484

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 217 224 3.23% increase Mumbai 83 60 27.71% decrease Chennai 267 149 44.19% decrease Kolkata 98 49 50% decrease Total 665 482 27.52% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,208 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 203 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 43 applications from Delhi, 41 applications from Mumbai, 19 applications from Pune, 50 applications from Bangalore, 24 applications from Chennai, 20 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 7th January 2022 to 14th January 2022 Delhi 70 43 Mumbai 75 41 Pune 83 19 Bangalore 63 50 Chennai 73 24 Hyderabad 47 20 Kolkata 24 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 653 Total ordinary publications 1,600 Total applications published 2,253 Total grants in Delhi 441 Total grants in Mumbai 143 Total grants in Chennai 416 Total grants in Kolkata 147 Total Grants 1,147 Total applications examined 2,397

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 314 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 609 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 295

Total designs registered this Week: 314

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 609

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey , Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels