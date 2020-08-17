Patent publications increase this week but number of grants decrease slightly

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 14th of August 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,549 patent applications have been published in the 33rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,549 applications published in the journal, 95 applications account for early publications while 1454 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 512 applications have been granted last week as compared to 649 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.11%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 81 40 50.62% decrease Mumbai 10 3 70% decrease Chennai 63 25 60.32% decrease Kolkata 1 27 2600% increase Total 155 95 38.71% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 431 1153 167.52% increase Mumbai 96 114 18.75% increase Chennai 196 164 16.33% decrease Kolkata 97 23 76.29% decrease Total 820 1454 77.32% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 975

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,549

Percentage difference: 58.87% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,024 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 457 Mumbai 150 Chennai 344 Kolkata 73 Total 1,024

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 237 182 23.21% decrease Mumbai 87 57 34.48% decrease Chennai 220 183 16.82% decrease Kolkata 105 90 14.29% decrease Total 649 512 21.11% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,549 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 207 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 115 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 21 applications from Chennai and 15 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 7th August 2020 to 14th August 2020 Delhi 748 115 Mumbai 1,033 20 Pune 592 16 Bangalore 807 15 Chennai 790 21 Hyderabad 456 15 Kolkata 126 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,982 Total ordinary publications 21,600 Total applications published 25,582 Total grants in Delhi 5,664 Total grants in Mumbai 2,365 Total grants in Chennai 5,364 Total grants in Kolkata 2,651 Total Grants 16,044 Total applications examined 45,100

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 255 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 5,306 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 105

Total designs registered this Week: 255

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 5,306

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

