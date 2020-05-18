+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent publications increase by over 60% this week

18 May 2020
Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 15th of May 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 523 patent applications have been published in the 20th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 523 applications published in the journal, 95 applications account for early publications while 428 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 236 applications have been granted last week as compared to 302 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.85%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi131838.46% increase
Mumbai171700% increase
Chennai213880.95% increase
Kolkata1323100% increase
Total3695163.89% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi75724% decrease
Mumbai52543.85% increase
Chennai13624983.09% increase
Kolkata1853194.44% increase
Total28142852.31% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 317

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 523

Percentage difference: 64.98% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 788 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi336
Mumbai128
Chennai253
Kolkata71
Total788

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1056538.09% decrease
Mumbai493430.61% decrease
Chennai9110515.38% increase
Kolkata573243.86% decrease
Total30223621.85% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 523 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 92 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 5 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai and 8 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date8th May 2020 to 15th May 2020
Delhi40110
Mumbai58824
Pune3095
Bangalore44019
Chennai41820
Hyderabad2308
Kolkata656

 PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,018
Total ordinary publications13,206
Total applications published15,224
 
Total grants in Delhi2,999
Total grants in Mumbai1,422
Total grants in Chennai2,932
Total grants in Kolkata1,475
Total Grants8,828
 
Total applications examined26,217

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 106 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,071 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 69
  • Total designs registered this Week: 106

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,071

Data compiled by by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

