Patent publications increase by over 60% this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 15th of May 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 523 patent applications have been published in the 20th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 523 applications published in the journal, 95 applications account for early publications while 428 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 236 applications have been granted last week as compared to 302 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.85%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 13 18 38.46% increase Mumbai 1 7 1700% increase Chennai 21 38 80.95% increase Kolkata 1 32 3100% increase Total 36 95 163.89% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 75 72 4% decrease Mumbai 52 54 3.85% increase Chennai 136 249 83.09% increase Kolkata 18 53 194.44% increase Total 281 428 52.31% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 317

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 523

Percentage difference: 64.98% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 788 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 336 Mumbai 128 Chennai 253 Kolkata 71 Total 788

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 105 65 38.09% decrease Mumbai 49 34 30.61% decrease Chennai 91 105 15.38% increase Kolkata 57 32 43.86% decrease Total 302 236 21.85% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 523 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 92 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 5 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai and 8 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 8th May 2020 to 15th May 2020 Delhi 401 10 Mumbai 588 24 Pune 309 5 Bangalore 440 19 Chennai 418 20 Hyderabad 230 8 Kolkata 65 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,018 Total ordinary publications 13,206 Total applications published 15,224 Total grants in Delhi 2,999 Total grants in Mumbai 1,422 Total grants in Chennai 2,932 Total grants in Kolkata 1,475 Total Grants 8,828 Total applications examined 26,217

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 106 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,071 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 69

Total designs registered this Week: 106

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,071

Data compiled by by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down