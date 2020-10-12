Patent publications dip by over 88%, grants dip by 21%

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 9th of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 844 patent applications have been published in the 41st issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 844 applications published in the journal, 360 applications account for early publications while 484 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 566 applications have been granted last week as compared to 724 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.82%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 4 154 3750% increase Mumbai 25 56 124% increase Chennai 92 120 30.43% increase Kolkata 2 30 1400% increase Total 121 360 197.52% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 2,198 111 94.95% decrease Mumbai 3,441 81 97.65% decrease Chennai 1,083 264 75.62% decrease Kolkata 481 28 94.18% decrease Total 7,203 484 93.28% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 7,324

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 844

Percentage difference: 88.48% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,408 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 507 Mumbai 235 Chennai 493 Kolkata 173 Total 1,408

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 284 182 35.92% decrease Mumbai 100 86 14% decrease Chennai 230 177 23.04% decrease Kolkata 110 121 10% increase Total 724 566 21.82% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 844 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 164 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 35 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai and 23 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 2nd October 2020 to 9th October 2020 Delhi 1,109 19 Mumbai 1,369 34 Pune 795 17 Bangalore 1,186 35 Chennai 1,149 32 Hyderabad 636 23 Kolkata 170 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 5,745 Total ordinary publications 37,861 Total applications published 43,606 Total grants in Delhi 7,393 Total grants in Mumbai 3,068 Total grants in Chennai 7,013 Total grants in Kolkata 3,412 Total Grants 20,886 Total applications examined 56,444

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,054 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 208

Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,054

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.