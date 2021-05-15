Patent publications and grants decrease by 40% this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 14th of May 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 504 patent applications have been published in the 20th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 504 applications published in the journal, 107 applications account for early publications while 397 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 354 applications have been granted this week as compared to 537 grants in the last week thereby marking a decrease of about 34.08%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 38 21 44.74% decrease Mumbai 8 20 150% increase Chennai 108 44 59.26% decrease Kolkata 15 22 46.67% increase Total 169 107 36.69% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 314 197 37.26% decrease Mumbai 63 41 34.92% decrease Chennai 273 146 46.52% decrease Kolkata 22 13 40.91% decrease Total 672 397 40.92% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 841

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 504

Percentage difference: 40.07% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 951 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 345 Mumbai 133 Chennai 383 Kolkata 90 Total 951

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 163 110 32.52% decrease Mumbai 65 67 3.08% increase Chennai 200 131 34.5% decrease Kolkata 109 46 57.8% decrease Total 537 354 34.08% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 504 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 75 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 11 applications from Delhi, 11 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 11 applications from Chennai, 9 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 7th May 2021 to 14th May 2021 Delhi 311 11 Mumbai 383 11 Pune 286 14 Bangalore 402 13 Chennai 559 11 Hyderabad 278 9 Kolkata 82 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,981 Total ordinary publications 14,815 Total applications published 18,796 Total grants in Delhi 4,353 Total grants in Mumbai 1,851 Total grants in Chennai 4,207 Total grants in Kolkata 1,831 Total Grants 12,242 Total applications examined 30,490

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,049 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,049

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

