Patent publications and grant decrease for a second consecutive week

19 October 2020
Patent publications and grant decrease for a second consecutive week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 16th of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 752 patent applications have been published in the 42nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 752 applications published in the journal, 311 applications account for early publications while 441 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 431 applications have been granted last week as compared to 566 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 23.85%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1541561.3% increase
Mumbai562457.14% decrease
Chennai1201099.17% decrease
Kolkata302226.67% decrease
Total36031113.61% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1119415.32% decrease
Mumbai816124.69% decrease
Chennai264264
Kolkata282221.43% decrease
Total4844418.88% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 844

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 752

Percentage difference: 10.9% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 876 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi379
Mumbai166
Chennai266
Kolkata65
Total876

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi18215415.38% decrease
Mumbai866227.91% decrease
Chennai17715015.25% decrease
Kolkata1216546.28% decrease
Total56643123.85% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 752 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 160 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 21 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 22 applications from Bangalore, 63 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date9th October 2020 to 16th October 2020
Delhi1,13021
Mumbai1,39526
Pune8016
Bangalore1,20822
Chennai1,21263
Hyderabad65014
Kolkata1788

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications6,056
Total ordinary publications38,302
Total applications published44,358
Total grants in Delhi7,547
Total grants in Mumbai3,130
Total grants in Chennai7,163
Total grants in Kolkata3,477
Total Grants21,317
Total applications examined57,320

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,259 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205
  • Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,259

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

