Patent publications and grant decrease for a second consecutive week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 16th of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 752 patent applications have been published in the 42nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 752 applications published in the journal, 311 applications account for early publications while 441 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 431 applications have been granted last week as compared to 566 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 23.85%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 154 156 1.3% increase Mumbai 56 24 57.14% decrease Chennai 120 109 9.17% decrease Kolkata 30 22 26.67% decrease Total 360 311 13.61% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 111 94 15.32% decrease Mumbai 81 61 24.69% decrease Chennai 264 264 — Kolkata 28 22 21.43% decrease Total 484 441 8.88% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 844

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 752

Percentage difference: 10.9% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 876 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 379 Mumbai 166 Chennai 266 Kolkata 65 Total 876

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 182 154 15.38% decrease Mumbai 86 62 27.91% decrease Chennai 177 150 15.25% decrease Kolkata 121 65 46.28% decrease Total 566 431 23.85% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 752 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 160 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 21 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 22 applications from Bangalore, 63 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 9th October 2020 to 16th October 2020 Delhi 1,130 21 Mumbai 1,395 26 Pune 801 6 Bangalore 1,208 22 Chennai 1,212 63 Hyderabad 650 14 Kolkata 178 8

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 6,056 Total ordinary publications 38,302 Total applications published 44,358 Total grants in Delhi 7,547 Total grants in Mumbai 3,130 Total grants in Chennai 7,163 Total grants in Kolkata 3,477 Total Grants 21,317 Total applications examined 57,320

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,259 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205

Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,259

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.