Patent office sees overall decrease in activity this week

01 June 2020
Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 29th of May 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 410 patent applications have been published in the 22nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 410 applications published in the journal, 82 applications account for early publications while 328 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 177 applications have been granted last week as compared to 406 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 56.40%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi11372.73% decrease
Mumbai561082.14% decrease
Chennai506530% increase
Kolkata6433.33% decrease
Total1238233.33% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi812470.37% decrease
Mumbai514021.57% decrease
Chennai31015649.68% decrease
Kolkata32510866.77% decrease
Total76732857.24% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 890

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 410

Percentage difference: 53.93% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,094 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi543
Mumbai148
Chennai291
Kolkata112
Total1,094

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1255655.2% decrease
Mumbai542062.96% decrease
Chennai1656958.18% decrease
Kolkata623248.39% decrease
Total40617756.40% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 410 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 94 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –20 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 26 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date22nd May 2020 to 29th May 2020
Delhi4070
Mumbai63820
Pune33510
Bangalore49926
Chennai46220
Hyderabad25914
Kolkata764

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,223
Total ordinary publications14,301
Total applications published16,524
Total grants in Delhi3,180
Total grants in Mumbai1,496
Total grants in Chennai3,166
Total grants in Kolkata1,569
Total Grants9,411
Total applications examined28,271

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 107 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,279 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 101
  • Total designs registered this Week: 107

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,279

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

 

