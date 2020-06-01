Patent office sees overall decrease in activity this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 29th of May 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 410 patent applications have been published in the 22nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 410 applications published in the journal, 82 applications account for early publications while 328 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 177 applications have been granted last week as compared to 406 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 56.40%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 11 3 72.73% decrease Mumbai 56 10 82.14% decrease Chennai 50 65 30% increase Kolkata 6 4 33.33% decrease Total 123 82 33.33% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 81 24 70.37% decrease Mumbai 51 40 21.57% decrease Chennai 310 156 49.68% decrease Kolkata 325 108 66.77% decrease Total 767 328 57.24% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 890

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 410

Percentage difference: 53.93% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,094 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 543 Mumbai 148 Chennai 291 Kolkata 112 Total 1,094

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 125 56 55.2% decrease Mumbai 54 20 62.96% decrease Chennai 165 69 58.18% decrease Kolkata 62 32 48.39% decrease Total 406 177 56.40% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 410 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 94 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –20 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 26 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 22nd May 2020 to 29th May 2020 Delhi 407 0 Mumbai 638 20 Pune 335 10 Bangalore 499 26 Chennai 462 20 Hyderabad 259 14 Kolkata 76 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,223 Total ordinary publications 14,301 Total applications published 16,524 Total grants in Delhi 3,180 Total grants in Mumbai 1,496 Total grants in Chennai 3,166 Total grants in Kolkata 1,569 Total Grants 9,411 Total applications examined 28,271

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 107 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,279 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 101

Total designs registered this Week: 107

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,279

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

