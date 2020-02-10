Patent office publishes 790 patent applications, examines 2800 applications this week

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 791 patent applications have been published in the 7th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 791 applications published in the journal, 163 applications account for early publications while 628 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 781 applications have been granted last week as compared to 589 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 32.59%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 10 26 160% increase Mumbai 47 46 2.12% decrease Chennai 44 78 77.27% increase Kolkata 1 13 1200% increase Total 102 163 59.80% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 332 171 48.49% decrease Mumbai 113 173 53.09% increase Chennai 365 271 25.75% decrease Kolkata 95 13 86.31% decrease Total 905 628 30.60% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1007

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 791

Percentage difference: 21.44% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2803 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 1008 Mumbai 491 Chennai 928 Kolkata 376 Total 2803

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 253 248 1.97% decrease Mumbai 81 126 55.55% increase Chennai 168 287 70.83% increase Kolkata 87 120 37.93% increase Total 589 781 32.59% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 791 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 133 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 33 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 16 applications from Chennai, 10 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 31st January 2020 to 7th February 2020 Delhi 182 31 Mumbai 249 33 Pune 122 18 Bangalore 133 18 Chennai 190 16 Hyderabad 81 10 Kolkata 23 7

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications 922 Total ordinary publications 5794 Total applications published 6716 Total grants in Delhi 1206 Total grants in Mumbai 536 Total grants in Chennai 1154 Total grants in Kolkata 552 Total Grants 3448 Total applications examined 10410

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 283 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1416 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 283

Total designs registered this Week: 1416

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1416

