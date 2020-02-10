+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Patent office publishes 790 patent applications, examines 2800 applications this week

BananaIP Counsels > Industrial Designs  > Patent office publishes 790 patent applications, examines...
10 February 2020
0 Cmnts

Patent office publishes 790 patent applications, examines 2800 applications this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 7th of February 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 791 patent applications have been published in the 7th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 791 applications published in the journal, 163 applications account for early publications while 628 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 781 applications have been granted last week as compared to 589 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 32.59%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1026160% increase
Mumbai47462.12% decrease
Chennai447877.27% increase
Kolkata1131200% increase
Total10216359.80% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi33217148.49% decrease
Mumbai11317353.09% increase
Chennai36527125.75% decrease
Kolkata951386.31% decrease
Total90562830.60% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1007

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):  791

Percentage difference: 21.44% decrease

 FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2803 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi1008
Mumbai491
Chennai928
Kolkata376
Total2803

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2532481.97% decrease
Mumbai8112655.55% increase
Chennai16828770.83% increase
Kolkata8712037.93% increase
Total58978132.59% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 791 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 133 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 33 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 16 applications from Chennai, 10 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date31st January 2020 to 7th February 2020
Delhi18231
Mumbai24933
Pune12218
Bangalore13318
Chennai19016
Hyderabad8110
Kolkata237

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date) 

Total early publications922
Total ordinary publications5794
Total applications published6716
Total grants in Delhi1206
Total grants in Mumbai536
Total grants in Chennai1154
Total grants in Kolkata552
Total Grants3448
Total applications examined10410

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 283 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1416 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 283
  • Total designs registered this Week: 1416

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1416 

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

Total Page Visits: 1238 - Today Page Visits: 55

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php