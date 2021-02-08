Patent office issues 2509 examination reports in one week – highest so far this year

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 5th of February 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,036 patent applications have been published in the 6th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,036 applications published in the journal, 243 applications account for early publications while 793 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 850 applications have been granted last week as compared to 591 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 43.82%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 61 10 83.61% decrease Mumbai 70 8 88.57% decrease Chennai 66 104 57.58% increase Kolkata — 121 — Total 197 243 23.35% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 82 289 252.44% increase Mumbai 102 85 16.67% decrease Chennai 258 196 24.03% decrease Kolkata 26 223 757.69% increase Total 468 793 69.44% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 665

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,036

Percentage difference: 55.79% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,509 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 1,181 Mumbai 377 Chennai 755 Kolkata 196 Total 2,509

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 213 309 45.07% increase Mumbai 80 107 33.75% increase Chennai 227 317 39.65% increase Kolkata 71 117 64.79% increase Total 591 850 43.82% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,036 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 145 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 42 applications from Chennai, 17 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 29th January 2021 to 5th February 2021 Delhi 68 16 Mumbai 109 26 Pune 74 17 Bangalore 108 21 Chennai 189 42 Hyderabad 48 17 Kolkata 14 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,273 Total ordinary publications 3,853 Total applications published 5,126 Total grants in Delhi 1,263 Total grants in Mumbai 487 Total grants in Chennai 1,205 Total grants in Kolkata 507 Total Grants 3,462 Total applications examined 8,783

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,221 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,221

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.