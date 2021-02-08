+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Patent office issues 2509 examination reports in one week – highest so far this year

BananaIP Counsels > Industrial Designs  > Patent office issues 2509 examination reports in one week...
08 February 2021
0 Cmnts

Patent office issues 2509 examination reports in one week – highest so far this year

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 5th of February 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,036 patent applications have been published in the 6th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,036 applications published in the journal, 243 applications account for early publications while 793 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 850 applications have been granted last week as compared to 591 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 43.82%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi611083.61% decrease
Mumbai70888.57% decrease
Chennai6610457.58% increase
Kolkata121
Total19724323.35% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi82289252.44% increase
Mumbai1028516.67% decrease
Chennai25819624.03% decrease
Kolkata26223757.69% increase
Total46879369.44% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 665

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,036

Percentage difference: 55.79% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,509 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi1,181
Mumbai377
Chennai755
Kolkata196
Total2,509

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi21330945.07% increase
Mumbai8010733.75% increase
Chennai22731739.65% increase
Kolkata7111764.79% increase
Total59185043.82% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,036 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 145 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 42 applications from Chennai, 17 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date29th January 2021 to 5th February 2021
Delhi6816
Mumbai10926
Pune7417
Bangalore10821
Chennai18942
Hyderabad4817
Kolkata146

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,273
Total ordinary publications3,853
Total applications published5,126
Total grants in Delhi1,263
Total grants in Mumbai487
Total grants in Chennai1,205
Total grants in Kolkata507
Total Grants3,462
Total applications examined8,783

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,221 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
  • Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,221

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php