Patent office increases disposal of applications, average of 233 patent examination reports issued per day in the first quarter

29 March 2021
Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 26th of March 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,270 patent applications have been published in the 13th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,270 applications published in the journal, 220 applications account for early publications while 1,050 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1,194 applications have been granted last week as compared to 988 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 20.85%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi448081.82% increase
Mumbai453228.89% decrease
Chennai9510712.63% increase
Kolkata7185.71% decrease
Total19122015.18% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi35352949.86% increase
Mumbai16411132.32% decrease
Chennai21825918.81% increase
Kolkata29151420.69% increase
Total7641,05037.43% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 955

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,270

Percentage difference: 32.98% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,579 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi896
Mumbai467
Chennai904
Kolkata312
Total2,579

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi34750144.38% increase
Mumbai1621610.62% decrease
Chennai3513592.28% increase
Kolkata12817335.16% increase
Total9881,19420.85% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,270 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 127 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 20 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 34 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date19th March 2021 to 26th March 2021
Delhi18120
Mumbai23820
Pune18014
Bangalore21715
Chennai38334
Hyderabad15218
Kolkata456

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,849
Total ordinary publications10,444
Total applications published13,293
Total grants in Delhi3,204
Total grants in Mumbai1,355
Total grants in Chennai2,924
Total grants in Kolkata1,246
Total Grants8,729
Total applications examined21,162

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 2,635 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201
  • Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 2,635

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

