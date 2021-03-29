Patent office increases disposal of applications, average of 233 patent examination reports issued per day in the first quarter

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 26th of March 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,270 patent applications have been published in the 13th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,270 applications published in the journal, 220 applications account for early publications while 1,050 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1,194 applications have been granted last week as compared to 988 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 20.85%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 44 80 81.82% increase Mumbai 45 32 28.89% decrease Chennai 95 107 12.63% increase Kolkata 7 1 85.71% decrease Total 191 220 15.18% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 353 529 49.86% increase Mumbai 164 111 32.32% decrease Chennai 218 259 18.81% increase Kolkata 29 151 420.69% increase Total 764 1,050 37.43% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 955

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,270

Percentage difference: 32.98% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,579 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 896 Mumbai 467 Chennai 904 Kolkata 312 Total 2,579

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 347 501 44.38% increase Mumbai 162 161 0.62% decrease Chennai 351 359 2.28% increase Kolkata 128 173 35.16% increase Total 988 1,194 20.85% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,270 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 127 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 20 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 34 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 19th March 2021 to 26th March 2021 Delhi 181 20 Mumbai 238 20 Pune 180 14 Bangalore 217 15 Chennai 383 34 Hyderabad 152 18 Kolkata 45 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,849 Total ordinary publications 10,444 Total applications published 13,293 Total grants in Delhi 3,204 Total grants in Mumbai 1,355 Total grants in Chennai 2,924 Total grants in Kolkata 1,246 Total Grants 8,729 Total applications examined 21,162

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 2,635 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 2,635

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.