Patent office examines over 68000 applications till date

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 733 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 733 applications published in the journal, 275 applications account for early publications while 458 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 441 applications have been granted last week as compared to 627 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 29.67%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 185 67 63.78% decrease Mumbai 9 24 166.67% increase Chennai 111 144 29.73% increase Kolkata 45 40 11.11% decrease Total 350 275 21.43% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 95 72 24.21% decrease Mumbai 83 79 4.82% decrease Chennai 321 286 10.9% decrease Kolkata 161 21 86.96% decrease Total 660 458 30.61% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,010

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 733

Percentage difference: 27.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,179 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 522 Mumbai 192 Chennai 369 Kolkata 96 Total 1,179

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 242 147 39.26% decrease Mumbai 110 60 45.46% decrease Chennai 174 145 16.67% decrease Kolkata 101 89 11.88% decrease Total 627 441 29.67% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 733 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 193 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 27 applications from Delhi, 52 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 52 applications from Chennai and 23 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 4th December 2020 to 11th December 2020 Delhi 1,276 27 Mumbai 1,607 52 Pune 940 16 Bangalore 1,357 15 Chennai 1,492 52 Hyderabad 745 23 Kolkata 229 8

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,142 Total ordinary publications 41,828 Total applications published 49,970 Total grants in Delhi 8,980 Total grants in Mumbai 3,766 Total grants in Chennai 8,520 Total grants in Kolkata 4,134 Total Grants 25,400 Total applications examined 68,488

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,842 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,842

