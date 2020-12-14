+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent office examines over 68000 applications till date

14 December 2020
Patent office examines over 68000 applications till date

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 11th of December 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 733 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 733 applications published in the journal, 275 applications account for early publications while 458 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 441 applications have been granted last week as compared to 627 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 29.67%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1856763.78% decrease
Mumbai924166.67% increase
Chennai11114429.73% increase
Kolkata454011.11% decrease
Total35027521.43% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi957224.21% decrease
Mumbai83794.82% decrease
Chennai32128610.9% decrease
Kolkata1612186.96% decrease
Total66045830.61% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,010

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 733

Percentage difference: 27.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,179 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi522
Mumbai192
Chennai369
Kolkata96
Total1,179

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi24214739.26% decrease
Mumbai1106045.46% decrease
Chennai17414516.67% decrease
Kolkata1018911.88% decrease
Total62744129.67% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 733 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 193 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 27 applications from Delhi, 52 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 52 applications from Chennai and 23 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date4th December 2020 to 11th December 2020
Delhi1,27627
Mumbai1,60752
Pune94016
Bangalore1,35715
Chennai1,49252
Hyderabad74523
Kolkata2298

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications8,142
Total ordinary publications41,828
Total applications published49,970
Total grants in Delhi8,980
Total grants in Mumbai3,766
Total grants in Chennai8,520
Total grants in Kolkata4,134
Total Grants25,400
Total applications examined68,488

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,842 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
  • Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,842

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

