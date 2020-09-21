Patent lawsuits against Samsung, LG and Uber, USPTO announces COVID-19 related pilot program and more

In this week’s Patent News – Registrations to 5th Korea International Youth Olympiad (KIYO) 4I 2020 open till 25th September 2020; Samsung and LG face patent infringement lawsuit from DivX; Uber faces allegations of direct, contributory, and induced patent infringement; USPTO announces COVID-19 deferred-fee provisional patent application pilot program.

INDIA PATENT NEWS UPDATES

5th Korea International Youth Olympiad (KIYO) 4I 2020 – Register now

The World Women Inventors and Entrepreneurs Association in association with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO), Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and other organizations is organizing the 5th Korea International Youth Olympiad 2020. The event is aimed at fostering global leaders through creativity, moral courage, and teamwork. The last date to register for the event expires on the 25th of September 2020. Detailed information about the event may be viewed here and here.

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Samsung and LG face patent infringement lawsuit from DivX

DivX, the US based video codec company has instituted two separate patent infringement lawsuits against Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics at the District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and District Court for the District of Delaware respectively. DivX in its plaint has alleged that Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have stolen its patented technology relating to video streaming and system control.

Uber faces allegations of direct, contributory, and induced patent infringement

Ikorongo Texas LLC, a US based company has accused Uber of direct, contributory, and induced infringement of its patents relating to location-awareness technology. The patents in question are U.S. Patents RE45543 and RE47704. Ikorongo has claimed that in order to hail a ride using the ride-sharing app, an individual must “use their location-aware devices running the Uber app to facilitate a ride request.” In order to accomplish this, Uber’s app accesses a device’s location settings, enters and confirms his destination, confirms his pickup location and is then matched with a driver. The user can track their driver’s arrival on the map on the app, check the ride and begin their trip. Specifically, the user’s device collects the “geographic location data by using GPS data,” for example.

Source: Law street

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATES

USPTO announces COVID-19 deferred-fee provisional patent application pilot program

The USPTO, on the 16th of September announced a collaborative deferred-fee provisional patent application pilot program for inventions that combat COVID-19. Under the pilot program, applicants may defer payment of the provisional application filing fee until the filing of a corresponding, non-provisional application. To foster dissemination and collaboration, they must agree that the technical subject matter disclosed in their provisional applications will be available to the public on the USPTO’s website. By making their disclosures available, applicants can contribute to the public in the fight against COVID-19 while protecting their patent rights. Access full notice here.

