Patent infringement suit against TikTok, Qualcomm and Huawei sign patent licensing agreement and other news

In this week’s Patent News – IPO to re-open acceptance of requests under PPH Pilot Project; Telangana Government proposes establishment of taskforce to promote enforcement of IPR; Triller files patent infringement lawsuit against ByteDance and its subsidiary TikTok; Qualcomm and Huawei sign patent licensing agreement and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS UPDATES

IPO to re-open acceptance of requests under Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Pilot Project

According to the latest public notice issued on 27th July 2020, the Indian Patent Office (IPO) will re-open the line of accepting requests under the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Pilot Program from 10th August 2020 onwards. The notice explains that on scrutinizing the 44 requests that the office had received in the second round of PPH applications, 35 requests were accepted and the applicants were allowed to file request for expedited examination through Form 18A. As 9 requests were found ineligible under the PPH Guidelines, the office will be re-opening the acceptance of Form 5-1 under Chapter 5 of the PPH Guidelines from 10th August 2020. The number of requests will be limited to 9.

You may click here to access the official public notice and here to access the PPH Guidelines.

Telangana Government proposes establishment of taskforce to promote enforcement of IPR

In association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Telangana Government has proposed the establishment of a taskforce to promote enforcement of IPR in the state. The disclosure was made at a virtual conference titled “Enabling Enterprises and Innovators to Strategize IP for a self-reliant India.” Shri O.P Gupta, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), India, said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Patent Office (IPO) has been functioning smoothly and added that the IPO has been making efforts to expedite the Grant of IP’s. The Deputy Commissioner of the Japan Patent Office, Susumu Iwasaki, who was present at the virtual conference, spoke about the recent PPH Program between JPO and IPO. Further, the Chairman of CII National Committee on Intellectual Property, Shri Ramesh Datla proposed the formation of a State IP Policy.

PATENT LICENSING AND INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Triller files patent infringement lawsuit against ByteDance and its subsidiary TikTok

Triller, an AI powered music video mobile application company, has filed a suit for patent infringement against ByteDance, a technology company based in Beijing, and its subsidiary TikTok. Triller has filed the lawsuit against the defendants in the Western District of Texas, U.S.A for allegedly infringing its U.S Patent No. 9691429 titled “Systems and methods for creating music videos synchronized with an audio track.” Triller is seeking an award for damages as well as an entry of injunction against further infringement of the referenced patent.

Qualcomm and Huawei settle patent dispute; signs licensing agreement

Qualcomm Inc. recently announced that the company has reached on a settlement with Huawei Technologies Co. regarding a patent infringement dispute and has entered into a back-dated global patent licensing agreement with the Chinese MNC. The global licensing agreement grants Huawei the rights to benefit from the sale of goods involving certain patents belonging to Qualcomm, from 1st January 2020.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATE

WHO, WIPO, WTO present updated Trilateral Study on Access to Medical Technologies and Innovation

The World Health Organization (WHO), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) released a Trilateral Study report on Medical Technologies and Innovation on 29th July 2020. The study primarily focuses on the relationship between health policies, trade and IPR, and their effect on innovation and access to medical technologies, medicines, vaccines and medical devices. The International Organization presented the 1st edition of the study in 2013. The 2nd edition presents new, improved and updated “evidence-based foundation” for policy-making in the field of global health. The revised edition provides updated information on “health, innovation trends in the pharmaceutical sector, and trade and tariffs regarding medical products. It also includes an updated overview of access to medical technologies globally and key provisions in regional trade agreements.”

You may click here to access the 2nd edition of the study and here for more information on the 1st edition.

You may also check our detailed post on the report here.

