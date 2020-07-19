+91-80-26860424 / 34

19 July 2020
Patent and design statistics – 43% increase in grants this week, publications decrease

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 17th of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 591 patent applications have been published in the 29th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 591 applications published in the journal, 173 applications account for early publications while 418 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 908 applications have been granted last week as compared to 632 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 43.67%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi38166.67% increase
Mumbai2672176.92% increase
Chennai1216843.80% increase
Kolkata325733.33% increase
Total15317313.07% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi526423.08% increase
Mumbai6010371.67% increase
Chennai13622968.38% increase
Kolkata2452291.02% decrease
Total49341815.21% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 646

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 591

Percentage difference: 8.51% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,741 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi756
Mumbai287
Chennai544
Kolkata154
Total1,741

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi26936334.94% increase
Mumbai6911059.42% increase
Chennai20531051.22% increase
Kolkata8912540.45% increase
Total63290843.67% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 591 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 132 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 58 applications from Mumbai, 24 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 10 applications from Chennai and 9 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date10th July 2020 to 17th July 2020
Delhi54210
Mumbai90758
Pune49124
Bangalore68515
Chennai67110
Hyderabad3649
Kolkata1086

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,423
Total ordinary publications17,841
Total applications published21,264
Total grants in Delhi4,831
Total grants in Mumbai2,061
Total grants in Chennai4,618
Total grants in Kolkata2,248
Total Grants13,758
Total applications examined39,276

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,628 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201
  • Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,628

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

