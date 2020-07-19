Patent and design statistics – 43% increase in grants this week, publications decrease

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 17th of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 591 patent applications have been published in the 29th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 591 applications published in the journal, 173 applications account for early publications while 418 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 908 applications have been granted last week as compared to 632 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 43.67%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 3 8 166.67% increase Mumbai 26 72 176.92% increase Chennai 121 68 43.80% increase Kolkata 3 25 733.33% increase Total 153 173 13.07% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 52 64 23.08% increase Mumbai 60 103 71.67% increase Chennai 136 229 68.38% increase Kolkata 245 22 91.02% decrease Total 493 418 15.21% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 646

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 591

Percentage difference: 8.51% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,741 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 756 Mumbai 287 Chennai 544 Kolkata 154 Total 1,741

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 269 363 34.94% increase Mumbai 69 110 59.42% increase Chennai 205 310 51.22% increase Kolkata 89 125 40.45% increase Total 632 908 43.67% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 591 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 132 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 58 applications from Mumbai, 24 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 10 applications from Chennai and 9 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 10th July 2020 to 17th July 2020 Delhi 542 10 Mumbai 907 58 Pune 491 24 Bangalore 685 15 Chennai 671 10 Hyderabad 364 9 Kolkata 108 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,423 Total ordinary publications 17,841 Total applications published 21,264 Total grants in Delhi 4,831 Total grants in Mumbai 2,061 Total grants in Chennai 4,618 Total grants in Kolkata 2,248 Total Grants 13,758 Total applications examined 39,276

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,628 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,628

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

