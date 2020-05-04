Partial activity resumes at IPO amidst extended national lockdown

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 1st of May 2020. These statistics are brought to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 431 patent applications have been published in the 18th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 431 applications published in the journal, 42 applications account for early publications while 389 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 472 applications have been granted last week as compared to 219 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 115.52%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi — 32 — Mumbai — 1 — Chennai 98 6 93.88% decrease Kolkata 2 3 50%increase Total 100 42 57.99% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 90 153 70% increase Mumbai 32 60 87.5% increase Chennai 37 151 308.11% increase Kolkata 6 25 316.67% increase Total 165 389 137.76% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 265

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 431

Percentage difference: 62.64% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 993 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 295 Mumbai 156 Chennai 419 Kolkata 123 Total 993

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 52 127 144.23%increase Mumbai 41 77 87.80%increase Chennai 83 185 122.89%increase Kolkata 43 83 93.02%increase Total 219 472 115.52%increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 431 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 135 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 34 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 29 applications from Bangalore, 15 applications from Chennai and 12 applications from Hyderabad and 9 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 24th April 2020 to 1st May 2020 Delhi 377 34 Mumbai 539 30 Pune 294 6 Bangalore 410 29 Chennai 384 15 Hyderabad 214 12 Kolkata 55 9

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,887 Total ordinary publications 12,497 Total applications published 14,384 Total grants in Delhi 2,829 Total grants in Mumbai 1,339 Total grants in Chennai 2,736 Total grants in Kolkata 1,386 Total Grants 8,290 Total applications examined 24,136

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 51 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2896 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 21

Total designs registered this Week: 51

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2896

Data compiled by by Jaya Pandey

