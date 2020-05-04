+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Partial activity resumes at IPO amidst extended national lockdown

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Partial activity resumes at IPO amidst extended national ...
04 May 2020
0 Cmnts

Partial activity resumes at IPO amidst extended national lockdown

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly IP Statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 1st of May 2020. These statistics are brought to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 431 patent applications have been published in the 18th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 431 applications published in the journal, 42 applications account for early publications while 389 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 472 applications have been granted last week as compared to 219 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 115.52%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi32
Mumbai1
Chennai98693.88% decrease
Kolkata2350%increase
Total1004257.99% decrease
    

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi9015370% increase
Mumbai326087.5% increase
Chennai37151308.11% increase
Kolkata625316.67% increase
Total165389137.76% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 265

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 431

Percentage difference: 62.64% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 993 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi295
Mumbai156
Chennai419
Kolkata123
Total993

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi52127144.23%increase
Mumbai417787.80%increase
Chennai83185122.89%increase
Kolkata438393.02%increase
Total219472115.52%increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 431 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 135 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 34 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 29 applications from Bangalore, 15 applications from Chennai and 12 applications from Hyderabad and 9 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date24th April 2020 to 1st May 2020
Delhi37734
Mumbai53930
Pune2946
Bangalore41029
Chennai38415
Hyderabad21412
Kolkata559

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,887
Total ordinary publications12,497
Total applications published14,384
Total grants in Delhi2,829
Total grants in Mumbai1,339
Total grants in Chennai2,736
Total grants in Kolkata1,386
Total Grants8,290
Total applications examined24,136

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 51 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2896 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 21
  • Total designs registered this Week: 51

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2896

Data compiled by by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

 

Total Page Visits: 371 - Today Page Visits: 14

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php