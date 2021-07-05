[email protected]
Overall decrease in patent statistics, pandemic continues to stifle numbers

Intellepedia IP Radio

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 2nd of July 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 948 patent applications have been published in the 27th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 948 applications published in the journal, 180 applications account for early publications while 768 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 790 applications have been granted last week as compared to 665 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 18.8%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of Change
Delhi9722.22% decrease
Mumbai42432.38% increase
Chennai15112417.88% decrease
Kolkata16500% increase
Total203180800% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of Change
Delhi11713817.95% increase
Mumbai10512821.91% increase
Chennai54245416.24% decrease
Kolkata574815.79% decrease
Table8217686.46% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,024

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 948

Percentage difference: 7.42% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,466 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi638
Mumbai275
Chennai420
Kolkata133
Total1466

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of Change
Delhi2682877.09% increase
Mumbai1191200.84% increase
Chennai19426134.54% increase
Kolkata8412245.24% increase
Total66579018.8% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 948 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 180 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 62 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date25th June 2021 to 2nd July 2021
Delhi44319
Mumbai53931
Pune45416
Bangalore67362
Chennai76313
Hyderabad41531
Kolkata1558

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

ParticularsNumber of Applications
Total early publications5,430
Total ordinary publications18,394
Total applications published23,824
Total grants in Delhi5,980
Total grants in Mumbai2,517
Total grants in Chennai5,662
Total grants in Kolkata2,467
Total Grants16,626
Total applications examined39,115

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 313 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 5,066 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 250
  • Total designs registered this Week: 313

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 5,066

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

 

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.
If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.
