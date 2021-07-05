Overall decrease in patent statistics, pandemic continues to stifle numbers

|
Intellepedia IP Radio
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 2nd of July 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 948 patent applications have been published in the 27th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 948 applications published in the journal, 180 applications account for early publications while 768 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 790 applications have been granted last week as compared to 665 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 18.8%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of Change
|Delhi
|9
|7
|22.22% decrease
|Mumbai
|42
|43
|2.38% increase
|Chennai
|151
|124
|17.88% decrease
|Kolkata
|1
|6
|500% increase
|Total
|203
|180
|800% decrease
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of Change
|Delhi
|117
|138
|17.95% increase
|Mumbai
|105
|128
|21.91% increase
|Chennai
|542
|454
|16.24% decrease
|Kolkata
|57
|48
|15.79% decrease
|Table
|821
|768
|6.46% decrease
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,024
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 948
Percentage difference: 7.42% decrease
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 1,466 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|638
|Mumbai
|275
|Chennai
|420
|Kolkata
|133
|Total
|1466
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of Change
|Delhi
|268
|287
|7.09% increase
|Mumbai
|119
|120
|0.84% increase
|Chennai
|194
|261
|34.54% increase
|Kolkata
|84
|122
|45.24% increase
|Total
|665
|790
|18.8% increase
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 948 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 180 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 62 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|25th June 2021 to 2nd July 2021
|Delhi
|443
|19
|Mumbai
|539
|31
|Pune
|454
|16
|Bangalore
|673
|62
|Chennai
|763
|13
|Hyderabad
|415
|31
|Kolkata
|155
|8
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Particulars
|Number of Applications
|Total early publications
|5,430
|Total ordinary publications
|18,394
|Total applications published
|23,824
|Total grants in Delhi
|5,980
|Total grants in Mumbai
|2,517
|Total grants in Chennai
|5,662
|Total grants in Kolkata
|2,467
|Total Grants
|16,626
|Total applications examined
|39,115
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
The design office has registered a total of 313 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 5,066 applications.
- Total designs registered in the previous Week: 250
- Total designs registered this Week: 313
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 5,066
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey