Overall decrease in patent statistics, pandemic continues to stifle numbers

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 2nd of July 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 948 patent applications have been published in the 27th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 948 applications published in the journal, 180 applications account for early publications while 768 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 790 applications have been granted last week as compared to 665 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 18.8%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of Change Delhi 9 7 22.22% decrease Mumbai 42 43 2.38% increase Chennai 151 124 17.88% decrease Kolkata 1 6 500% increase Total 203 180 800% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of Change Delhi 117 138 17.95% increase Mumbai 105 128 21.91% increase Chennai 542 454 16.24% decrease Kolkata 57 48 15.79% decrease Table 821 768 6.46% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,024

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 948

Percentage difference: 7.42% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,466 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 638 Mumbai 275 Chennai 420 Kolkata 133 Total 1466

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of Change Delhi 268 287 7.09% increase Mumbai 119 120 0.84% increase Chennai 194 261 34.54% increase Kolkata 84 122 45.24% increase Total 665 790 18.8% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 948 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 180 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 62 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 25th June 2021 to 2nd July 2021 Delhi 443 19 Mumbai 539 31 Pune 454 16 Bangalore 673 62 Chennai 763 13 Hyderabad 415 31 Kolkata 155 8

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars Number of Applications Total early publications 5,430 Total ordinary publications 18,394 Total applications published 23,824 Total grants in Delhi 5,980 Total grants in Mumbai 2,517 Total grants in Chennai 5,662 Total grants in Kolkata 2,467 Total Grants 16,626 Total applications examined 39,115

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 313 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 5,066 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 250

Total designs registered this Week: 313

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 5,066

