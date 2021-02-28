Over 5000 patents granted in 2 months, will total grants increase this year?

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 26th of February 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,184 patent applications have been published in the 9th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,184 applications published in the journal, 271 applications account for early publications while 913 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 649 applications have been granted last week as compared to 462 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 40.48%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 41 57 39.02% increase Mumbai 39 54 38.46% increase Chennai 95 158 66.32% increase Kolkata 6 2 66.67% decrease Total 176 271 53.98% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 221 454 105.43% increase Mumbai 131 137 4.58% increase Chennai 185 295 59.46% increase Kolkata 30 27 10% decrease Total 567 913 61.02% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 743

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,184

Percentage difference: 59.35% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,503 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 538 Mumbai 299 Chennai 553 Kolkata 113 Total 1,503

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 179 238 32.96% increase Mumbai 78 114 46.15% increase Chennai 137 205 49.64% increase Kolkata 68 92 35.29% increase Total 462 649 40.48% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,184 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 179 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 25 applications from Mumbai, 30 applications from Pune, 26 applications from Bangalore, 46 applications from Chennai, 29 applications from Hyderabad and 4 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 19th February 2021 to 26th February 2021 Delhi 103 19 Mumbai 156 25 Pune 119 30 Bangalore 147 26 Chennai 274 46 Hyderabad 98 29 Kolkata 19 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,049 Total ordinary publications 6,854 Total applications published 8,903 Total grants in Delhi 1,867 Total grants in Mumbai 792 Total grants in Chennai 1,745 Total grants in Kolkata 742 Total Grants 5,146 Total applications examined 13,043

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,824 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,824

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

