+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Over 5000 patents granted in 2 months, will total grants increase this year?

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Over 5000 patents granted in 2 months, will total grants ...
28 February 2021
0 Cmnts

Over 5000 patents granted in 2 months, will total grants increase this year?

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 26th of February 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,184 patent applications have been published in the 9th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,184 applications published in the journal, 271 applications account for early publications while 913 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 649 applications have been granted last week as compared to 462 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 40.48%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi415739.02% increase
Mumbai395438.46% increase
Chennai9515866.32% increase
Kolkata6266.67% decrease
Total17627153.98% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi221454105.43% increase
Mumbai1311374.58% increase
Chennai18529559.46% increase
Kolkata302710% decrease
Total56791361.02% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 743

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,184

Percentage difference: 59.35% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,503 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi538
Mumbai299
Chennai553
Kolkata113
Total1,503

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi17923832.96% increase
Mumbai7811446.15% increase
Chennai13720549.64% increase
Kolkata689235.29% increase
Total46264940.48% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,184 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 179 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 25 applications from Mumbai, 30 applications from Pune, 26 applications from Bangalore, 46 applications from Chennai, 29 applications from Hyderabad and 4 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date19th February 2021 to 26th February 2021
Delhi10319
Mumbai15625
Pune11930
Bangalore14726
Chennai27446
Hyderabad9829
Kolkata194

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,049
Total ordinary publications6,854
Total applications published8,903
Total grants in Delhi1,867
Total grants in Mumbai792
Total grants in Chennai1,745
Total grants in Kolkata742
Total Grants5,146
Total applications examined13,043

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,824 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201
  • Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,824

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php