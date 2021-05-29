+91-80-26860424 / 34

Over 400 patent applications published on an early basis this week, over 1000 patents issued

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Over 400 patent applications published on an early basis ...
29 May 2021
0 Cmnts

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 28th of May 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 535 patent applications have been published in the 22nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 535 applications published in the journal, 419 applications account for early publications while 116 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 724 applications have been granted this week as compared to 538 grants in the last week, thereby marking an increase of about 34.57%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi8415584.52% increase
Mumbai7941242.86% increase
Chennai19166773.68% increase
Kolkata44
Total114419267.54% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2168660.19% decrease
Mumbai832668.67% decrease
Chennai173497.69% decrease
Kolkata39
Total51111677.3% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 625

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 535

Percentage difference: 14.4% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,138 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi529
Mumbai205
Chennai327
Kolkata77
Total1,138

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi19028952.11% increase
Mumbai917814.29% decrease
Chennai17425144.25% increase
Kolkata8310627.71% increase
Total53872434.57% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 535 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 122 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 14 applications from Mumbai, 34 applications from Pune, 29 applications from Bangalore, 16 applications from Chennai, 14 applications from Hyderabad and 1 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date21st May 2021 to 28th May 2021
Delhi35114
Mumbai41714
Pune33434
Bangalore46029
Chennai61716
Hyderabad30514
Kolkata891

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications4,514
Total ordinary publications15,442
Total applications published19,956
Total grants in Delhi4,832
Total grants in Mumbai2,020
Total grants in Chennai4,632
Total grants in Kolkata2,020
Total Grants13,504
Total applications examined32,660

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 70 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,190 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 71
  • Total designs registered this Week: 70

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,190

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

