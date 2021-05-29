Over 400 patent applications published on an early basis this week, over 1000 patents issued

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 28th of May 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 535 patent applications have been published in the 22nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 535 applications published in the journal, 419 applications account for early publications while 116 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 724 applications have been granted this week as compared to 538 grants in the last week, thereby marking an increase of about 34.57%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 84 155 84.52% increase Mumbai 7 94 1242.86% increase Chennai 19 166 773.68% increase Kolkata 4 4 — Total 114 419 267.54% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 216 86 60.19% decrease Mumbai 83 26 68.67% decrease Chennai 173 4 97.69% decrease Kolkata 39 — — Total 511 116 77.3% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 625

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 535

Percentage difference: 14.4% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,138 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 529 Mumbai 205 Chennai 327 Kolkata 77 Total 1,138

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 190 289 52.11% increase Mumbai 91 78 14.29% decrease Chennai 174 251 44.25% increase Kolkata 83 106 27.71% increase Total 538 724 34.57% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 535 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 122 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 14 applications from Mumbai, 34 applications from Pune, 29 applications from Bangalore, 16 applications from Chennai, 14 applications from Hyderabad and 1 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 21st May 2021 to 28th May 2021 Delhi 351 14 Mumbai 417 14 Pune 334 34 Bangalore 460 29 Chennai 617 16 Hyderabad 305 14 Kolkata 89 1

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 4,514 Total ordinary publications 15,442 Total applications published 19,956 Total grants in Delhi 4,832 Total grants in Mumbai 2,020 Total grants in Chennai 4,632 Total grants in Kolkata 2,020 Total Grants 13,504 Total applications examined 32,660

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 70 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,190 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 71

Total designs registered this Week: 70

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,190

