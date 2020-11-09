+91-80-26860424 / 34

Over 2000 FERs issued this week, grants increase by 58%

09 November 2020
Over 2000 FERs issued this week, grants increase by 58%

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 6th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 742 patent applications have been published in the 45th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 742 applications published in the journal, 324 applications account for early publications while 418 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 822 applications have been granted last week as compared to 520 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 58%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi10717967.29% increase
Mumbai623543.55% decrease
Chennai1181097.63% decrease
Kolkata2150% decrease
Total28932412.11% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi857511.76% decrease
Mumbai786417.95% decrease
Chennai2812568.9% decrease
Kolkata282317.86% decrease
Total47241811.44% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 761

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 742

Percentage difference: 2.5% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,089 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi762
Mumbai367
Chennai674
Kolkata286
Total2,089

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi20927330.62% increase
Mumbai6712891.04% increase
Chennai18727647.59% increase
Kolkata57145154.39% increase
Total52082258.07% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 742 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 159 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 29 applications from Delhi, 25 applications from Mumbai, 32 applications from Pune, 27 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai and 10 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date30th October 2020 to 6th November 2020
Delhi1,19429
Mumbai1,47725
Pune86232
Bangalore1,27227
Chennai1,31332
Hyderabad68510
Kolkata2004

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications6,874
Total ordinary publications39,641
Total applications published46,515
Total grants in Delhi8,143
Total grants in Mumbai3,379
Total grants in Chennai7,731
Total grants in Kolkata3,729
Total Grants22,982
Total applications examined62,184

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 208 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,826 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 155
  • Total designs registered this Week: 208

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,826

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

