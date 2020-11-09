Over 2000 FERs issued this week, grants increase by 58%

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 6th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 742 patent applications have been published in the 45th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 742 applications published in the journal, 324 applications account for early publications while 418 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 822 applications have been granted last week as compared to 520 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 58%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 107 179 67.29% increase Mumbai 62 35 43.55% decrease Chennai 118 109 7.63% decrease Kolkata 2 1 50% decrease Total 289 324 12.11% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 85 75 11.76% decrease Mumbai 78 64 17.95% decrease Chennai 281 256 8.9% decrease Kolkata 28 23 17.86% decrease Total 472 418 11.44% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 761

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 742

Percentage difference: 2.5% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,089 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 762 Mumbai 367 Chennai 674 Kolkata 286 Total 2,089

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 209 273 30.62% increase Mumbai 67 128 91.04% increase Chennai 187 276 47.59% increase Kolkata 57 145 154.39% increase Total 520 822 58.07% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 742 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 159 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 29 applications from Delhi, 25 applications from Mumbai, 32 applications from Pune, 27 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai and 10 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 30th October 2020 to 6th November 2020 Delhi 1,194 29 Mumbai 1,477 25 Pune 862 32 Bangalore 1,272 27 Chennai 1,313 32 Hyderabad 685 10 Kolkata 200 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 6,874 Total ordinary publications 39,641 Total applications published 46,515 Total grants in Delhi 8,143 Total grants in Mumbai 3,379 Total grants in Chennai 7,731 Total grants in Kolkata 3,729 Total Grants 22,982 Total applications examined 62,184

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 208 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,826 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 155

Total designs registered this Week: 208

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,826

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

