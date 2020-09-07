Over 2000 FERs issued, 17% increase in patent grants this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 4th of September 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,737 patent applications have been published in the 36th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,737 applications published in the journal, 299 applications account for early publications while 1,438 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 873 applications have been granted last week as compared to 740 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 17.97%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 86 80 6.98% decrease Mumbai 100 49 51% decrease Chennai 37 155 318.92% increase Kolkata 0 15 — Total 223 299 34.08% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 1,354 1,052 22.30% decrease Mumbai 90 119 32.22% increase Chennai 276 232 15.94% decrease Kolkata 95 35 63.16% decrease Total 1,815 1,438 20.77% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2,038

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,737

Percentage difference: 14.77% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,092 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 837 Mumbai 346 Chennai 623 Kolkata 286 Total 2,092

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 277 296 6.86% increase Mumbai 98 140 42.86% increase Chennai 263 304 15.59% increase Kolkata 102 133 30.39% increase Total 740 873 17.97% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,737 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 157 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 27 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 28 applications from Bangalore, 39 applications from Chennai and 23 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 28th September 2020 to 4th September 2020 Delhi 938 17 Mumbai 1,114 27 Pune 673 18 Bangalore 886 28 Chennai 886 39 Hyderabad 507 23 Kolkata 141 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 4,694 Total ordinary publications 26,004 Total applications published 30,698 Total grants in Delhi 6,377 Total grants in Mumbai 2,666 Total grants in Chennai 6,051 Total grants in Kolkata 2,930 Total Grants 18,024 Total applications examined 49,810

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,069 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 408

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,069

